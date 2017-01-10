Jabrill Peppers taking leave of Ann Arbor, taking talent to NFL

Most observers at both the collegiate and NFL levels expected Jabrill Peppers to make this his last season at the former level. Tuesday, the Michigan defensive back confirmed as much.
Peppers confirmed to SI.com that he is leaving the Wolverines to enter the NFL draft. According to the player, he met with his family in New Jersey and informed head coach Jim Harbaugh of his decision at a meeting Monday.
It also comes nearly two weeks after he sat out the Orange Bowl because of a hamstring issue.
“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers told the website. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”
The 2016 winner of the Paul Hornung Award for best all-around player in college football, Peppers was also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award ((best defensive player) and Maxwell Award (best player). He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing fifth in this past year’s voting.
Peppers played 933 snaps in 12 games during the regular season — 726 on defense, 53 on offense and 154 on special teams. The junior played those 933 snaps at 15 different positions.
While mock drafts almost universally have him slotted inside their Top 15, just where Peppers will line up at the next level is still to be determined.
Alabama may have seen their dynasty temporarily derailed Monday night in Florida, but at least one wagering establishment expects Nick Saban to get it back on track post-haste.
Bovada.lv released its opening set of 2017 national championship odds very early Tuesday afternoon, with the bookmaker installing Bama as a 4/1 favorite coming off the loss to Clemson. Last year at this time, coming off their fourth title in seven years, the same book had the Crimson Tide as a 7/1 favorite.
The team ‘Bama beat, Clemson, is at 16/1, tied with ACC Atlantic rival Louisville and behind six other teams besides the one they beat on the field last night — Florida State (7/1), Ohio State (15/2), Michigan (9/1), Oklahoma (9/1), USC (9/1) and LSU (12/1). The other 2016 playoff team, Washington, is at 40/1, the same as 4-8 Notre Dame and behind the likes of Texas (28/1) and Miami (33/1).
Boise State, at 75/1, was the highest favorite amongst Group of Five programs.
Below are the complete list of 2018 title odds for the championship following the 2017 season, again courtesy on Bovada.lv:
In the immediate aftermath of Clemson’s win over Alabama, quarterback Deshaun Watson confirmed to the assembled media that, as expected, he was leaving early for the NFL. A little over 12 hours later, albeit on social media, one of Watson’s backfield mates confirmed the same.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Wayne Gallman announced that “now it’s time to move on” and make himself available for the April draft. Gallman was one of four Tigers, including Watson, who were honored with the rest of the outgoing Tigers on Senior Day this past November, so the departure acts as a confirmation rather than a surprise.
Gallman has led the Tigers in rushing each of the past three seasons. He’ll finish his Clemson career with 3,429 yards and 34 touchdowns. His receiving ability out of the backfield will likely catch the NFL’s eyes as well as the junior caught 65 passes for 473 yards and two more touchdowns.
By all accounts, last night’s Alabama-Clemson College Football Playoff championship game was one of the greatest title games ever, and was talked about in the same breath as the Texas-USC classic a decade ago.
Somebody, though, forgot to tell that to the television ratings. And the viewing audience.
Last night’s rematch drew an overnight rating of 15.3. That’s down four percent from the 15.8 Alabama-Clemson I drew last year. Both of those games are down significantly from the 18.5 Ohio State-Oregon drew in 2015, the debut of the College Football Playoff following the 2014 season.
The dip in ratings is certainly a concern, especially as the game itself was not only an instant classic but also involved what were universally considered the two best teams in the sport. And especially after the ratings for the semifinals ticked up from the 2015 numbers after a precipitous drop from 2014.
Suffice to say, ratings, and what if anything can be done to give them a boost, will give the powers that be much to chew on in the coming months.
Ask some (most?) Alabama fans, they’d say their beloved Crimson Tide suffered a handful of bad breaks in the form of penalties and “rub” plays in the title game loss to Clemson Monday night. One player, though, suffered a literal break.
Reportedly.
On a second-down carry late in the third quarter, Bo Scarbrough went down with an injury to his right leg and didn’t return. As it turns out, there was a pretty good reason why the running back was sidelined for the remainder of the instant classic.
Scarbrough’s injury was a pivotal moment in the game, though, as, following a 68-yard touchdown pass two plays after the injury put the Tide up 24-14 , they punted on each of their next three possessions at the end of drives that lasted four, three and three plays. During that span, the Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns to take their first lead of the game.
After the injury to Scarbrough, who led the Tide with 93 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, ‘Bama was outscored 21-7.
While the school has yet to confirm the injury or its extent, the early word is that the rising redshirt junior, if he doesn’t unexpectedly leave early for the NFL, would be ready for the start of spring practice in a couple of months.
UPDATED: 1:02 p.m. ET: In a statement, head coach Nick Saban confirmed the injury, adding that no surgery will be necessary.
“Bo Scarbrough suffered a fracture to his right lower leg during the game. The injury is non-surgical and we anticipate he will make a full recovery.”