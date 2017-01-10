Utah the landing spot for transferring Arizona LB Cody Ippolito

Instead of the desert, Cody Ippolito will spend his sixth season of college football in the Beehive State.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Ippolito revealed that he would be transferring to Utah and using his final season of eligibility for the Utes. The linebacker began his collegiate playing career at Arizona.

He had considered Arizona State and UCLA as well prior to opting for Utah.

Playing my last season at University of Utah. Want to thank Coach Whittingham for taking me into their program. #GoUtes — Cody Ippolito (@CodyIpp57) January 9, 2017

Ippolito will play that last season as long as he can remain healthy.

Ippolito missed the entire 2013 and 2015 seasons because of knee injuries, the latter of which involved a torn ACL. Those two lost seasons earned him a sixth year of eligibility. He also missed the last half of the 2016 season because of, you guessed it, a knee injury.

In between his first two knee injuries, Ippolito started six of the 14 games in which he played in 2014. In six starts this past season, Ippolito’s 28 tackles were fourth on the team at the time of his injury. His 1.5 sacks were tied for second on the Wildcats, while the four tackles for loss were third before he went down.