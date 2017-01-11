Baylor DC Phil Bennett taking same role at Arizona State

With Baylor overhauling its coaching staff in the wake of the highly-publicized sexual assault scandal, Phil Bennett had been left standing in the game of coaching musical chairs — until now.
Arizona State has announced Wednesday afternoon that Bennett has been hired to serve as Todd Graham‘s defensive coordinator. Bennett will replace Keith Patterson, who will remain with the Sun Devils as linebackers coach.
Bennett will be taking over an ASU defense that was 127th (of 128 teams) in total defense and 124th in scoring this past season. In 2016, BU was 81st in the former category and 71st in the latter.
Prior to spending the last six seasons in Waco, Bennett had been the coordinator at seven other FBS programs: Pittsburgh, Kansas State, TCU, Texas A&M, LSU, Purdue and Iowa State. He was also the head coach at SMU for six seasons.
“With that amount of experience in conferences such as the SEC, the Big 12, the Big Ten and the Big East he has had to game plan to defend every offense imaginable. He has been associated with successful defenses everywhere he’s been,” Graham said in a statement. “We are very fortunate to have him bring his level of experience to the Sun Devil program.”
“I’ve known Todd Graham for a long time and I love his passion for the game of football,” said Bennett. “It’s like any situation in that I think I can help get ASU back to championship football. I’ve watched them play and I know ASU is not far away. The program has great support from its administration and fan base. I’m very excited to begin this part of my life.”
Clemson’s offense is going to look different next season. Very different.
The national champion Tigers will have a new passer next season and a new set of pass-catchers. Leading receiver Mike Williams announced earlier today he’s off to the NFL, tight end Jordan Leggett has exhausted his eligibility, and now Artavis Scott has declared his intentions for this spring’s draft.
Scott hauled in 76 receptions for 614 yards and five touchdowns this fall. In 2015, Scott led the club with 93 grabs for 901 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked second on the team as a freshman with 76 receptions for 965 yards and eight scores.
Combined with the losses of Williams and Leggett, Clemson will have to replace three of its top four pass-catchers next season.
Coaches and players often say the, uh, free expression of today’s social media age is one of the hardest things about participating in college football. Not only can anyone who watches a game critique every thing you do, they can let you know they’re critiquing everything you do.
Former Iowa State kicker Cole Netten received his share of negative tweets but he, as the kids say, is letting his haters be his motivators. Netten produced an 81-second video of negative tweets and stories he’s received over the course of his career.
Netten, by the way, concluded his college career by finishing third in college football after knocking in 16-of-17 field goal attempts and 35-of-37 extra point attempts. He was named to the Associated Press’s All-Big 12 first team.
Mike Williams‘ Robin to Deshaun Watson‘s Batman was indeed one hell of a final act at the collegiate level for the dynamic duo.
As most of the universe had expected, Williams announced via Twitter Wednesday that he is leaving Clemson early for the NFL. The announcement comes one day after Williams’ partner in passing crime, Watson, confirmed the same.
Both decisions come after their Tigers staked its claim to the football program’s first national championship in 35 years.
After a serious neck injury cost him the vast majority of the 2015 season, Williams came back in 2016 to finish with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the title game, Williams caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, including a huge 24-yard reception on the game-winning drive.
At this point, Williams is viewed by most as the top wide receiver in the April draft.
There are currently two FBS head-coaching jobs open. Could the Mad Hatter land at one of them?
This spinning of the coaching carousel, Les Miles has been on the outside looking in. Rumored to be in play for the Purdue and Houston jobs, the former LSU head coach watched as Jeff Brohm landed at the former and Major Applewhite took over the latter. Just this month, Miles interviewed for the vacancy at Minnesota; that one went to P.J. Fleck, who left Western Michigan to take it.
WMU remains open, as does Cal. Could — or, more to the point, would — Miles drop down to a MAC school in oder to continue his collegiate coaching career this year? The New Orleans Times-Picayune seems to think it’s a possibility, reporting that Miles hinted that he would be open to taking the WMU job during an ESPN interview Wednesday.
Below is the Times-Picayune‘s transcription of a portion of the interview:
Certainly there are the top-division schools that can play for a championship year in and year out, certainly I fit there, but when you sign up for coaching, here’s what you do,” he said. “You say ‘Listen, I’m going to take a group of guys and I’m going to make them better. I’m going to take what I have and improve and direct and pull together and there’s an enjoyment with the process.’
“I enjoy the grind. I enjoy coming in early, I enjoy seeing guys that are working hard. It’s a part of my culture, it’s a part of the culture of the teams I’ve coached. We like to work hard. We approach the game in a matter-of-fact way and we figure that we’re going to win.
Yeah, I guess he didn’t exactly slam the door shut and bolt it. Still, it’d be surprising if Miles didn’t sit this season out, settling into a television job until another Power Five job came along after the 2017 season.
Besides, would WMU really want to hand the keys of the football program over to a coach who would seemingly be a one-and-done or, at best, a two-and-done, putting them right back where they are now?