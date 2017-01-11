CFP extends contract of executive director Bill Hancock

The leadership at the top of the College Football Playoff will remain as its been since its inception.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the CFP board announced it has reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with executive director Bill Hancock. The new deal leaves Hancock signed through June of 2020.

“Bill Hancock is not only one of the most widely respected people in college football, he’s one of the kindest, most decent, and able people anyone will ever meet,” said USC president and CFP board chair C. Max Nikias in a statement. “Under Bill’s leadership, the playoff for three years in a row has been a huge success, making it an event that is loved by fans, students and alumni throughout the country. We’re delighted to extend the contract of a man who is so dedicated to helping students be successful in college and in life.”

Hancock has been the executive director of the playoff all three years of its existence. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for the Bowl Championship Series.

One of the biggest issues facing Hancock, Nikias and the rest of the board will be declining television ratings and what if anything can be done about them. (Hint: moving the title game to Saturdays certainly couldn’t hurt.)