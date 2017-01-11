CFP extends contract of executive director Bill Hancock

The leadership at the top of the College Football Playoff will remain as its been since its inception.
In a press release Wednesday morning, the CFP board announced it has reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with executive director Bill Hancock. The new deal leaves Hancock signed through June of 2020.
“Bill Hancock is not only one of the most widely respected people in college football, he’s one of the kindest, most decent, and able people anyone will ever meet,” said USC president and CFP board chair C. Max Nikias in a statement. “Under Bill’s leadership, the playoff for three years in a row has been a huge success, making it an event that is loved by fans, students and alumni throughout the country. We’re delighted to extend the contract of a man who is so dedicated to helping students be successful in college and in life.”
Hancock has been the executive director of the playoff all three years of its existence. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for the Bowl Championship Series.
One of the biggest issues facing Hancock, Nikias and the rest of the board will be declining television ratings and what if anything can be done about them. (Hint: moving the title game to Saturdays certainly couldn’t hurt.)
Embarking on his first offseason as the head coach at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell has made a couple of veteran additions to his first UC coaching staff.
The football program announced in a press release the additions of Joker Phillips and Jon Tenuta to Fickell’s initial staff. The former will serve as wide receivers coach, the latter as safeties coach.
“I’m proud and excited about how our staff is coming together,” Fickell said in a statement. “Brady[and] Joker… are all great coaches and family men. We asked our team to have blind faith as we started this journey, and that has been true of the coaches as well. It has been amazing to see how many guys have taken that leap of faith. The caliber of coaches and people we’ve been able to attract here has been unbelievable and we aren’t done yet.”
The former head coach at Kentucky, Phillips is coming home in a roundabout way as he was a position coach at UC in 1997 and 1998. He has spent time as receivers coach at Minnesota (1999-2000), Notre Dame (2001), South Carolina (2002), Kentucky (2003-2009) and Florida (2013). Additionally, he was the receivers coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
Last season, he was a quality control assistant at Ohio State.
Tenuta was last in the collegiate game as the defensive coordinator at Virginia from 2013-15. He’s also been a coordinator at Ohio State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame.
The ACC may have become the “it” college football conference this postseason, but the SEC is still the sought-after destination for coaches.
According to Pete Thamel of SI.com, Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has reached agreement on a multi-year contract to take the same job at Mississippi State. It has been rumored over the last few days that current MSU coordinator Peter Sirmon could be on his way out after just one season in Starkville.
If the move comes to fruition, it would mark a return to the SEC for Grantham.
From 2010-13, Grantham served as the coordinator at Georgia. He left for the same job at Louisville in 2014, serving in that capacity for the past three seasons.
In 2016, Grantham earned $1.3 million with the Cardinals, making him the fifth-highest-paid assistant coach in the country according to USA Today‘s salary database. Suffice to say, Grantham will be looking at some kind of bump in pay for leaving for Dan Mullen‘s MSU coaching staff; how significant remains to be seen.
Mississippi State, incidentally, travels to Athens Sept. 23 this coming season to face Georgia.
UPDATED 12:09 p.m. ET: Speculation is that Sirmon will replace Grantham at Louisville. More coming later.
To say the quarterback position down on The Farm is in a state of flux would be a massive understatement.
Keller Chryst suffered a significant knee injury in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina late last month. While never confirmed by the football program, it was thought to be a torn ACL in his right knee. According to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News, Chryst has severe ligament damage and, per multiple sources, will miss at least six months recovering and rehabbing the injury.
Wilner writes that “[t]he recovery timeline means Chryst, in a best-case scenario, could be on the field in a limited capacity when the Cardinal starts training camp in late July or early August.” There’s also uncertainty at the moment as to whether he’ll be ready for the season opener.
Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason. Burns wouldn’t be an option to replace Chryst if he’s not ready for the 2017 opener, however, as Wilner is also reporting that Burns is expected to leave Stanford as a graduate transfer.
With Chryst’s injury and Burns’ impending departure, the Cardinal will be left with K.J. Costello as the lone healthy scholarship quarterback on David Shaw‘s roster throughout the offseason. A four-star 2016 signee rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country, Costello took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Preferred walk-ons Brent Peus and Jack Richardson are the only other current options at the position. They also have a commitment from 2017 prospect Davis Mills, the top-rated pro-style passer in this year’s class.
Cal’s search for a new head coach continues, with a current Big Ten and former Pac-12 coordinator the latest to get some significant attention from the university’s athletic administration.
According to a tweet from FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman, Cal has interviewed Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox for its coaching vacancy. The Bears are seeking a replacement for Sonny Dykes, who was summarily dismissed three days ago after four years on the job.
Wilcox just completed his first season with the Badgers, but has recent experience in the Pac-12. He served as the coordinator at Washington from 2012-13 before moving on to the same job at USC, which he stayed at for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
The 40-year-old coach also has ties to Cal, having served as the Bears’ linebackers coach from 2003-05. His first coordinating job came at Tennessee (2010-11).
Monday night, it was reported that Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital would interview for the job as well. Spavital was installed as interim head coach following Dykes’ firing.
Wilcox was mentioned as a potential candidate from the get-go, as has former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly. USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin is rumored to be a possibility as well, as is current Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason. The latter spent four years at Stanford before taking over at Vandy.