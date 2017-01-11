DC Mark Banker one of two coaches no longer on Nebraska staff

Once again, change has come to Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff.
In a press release Wednesday, Riley announced the departures of a pair of his assistants. One of those was a forced departure as Riley confirmed that the contract of defensive coordinator Mark Banker is not being renewed.
Banker recently completed his second season coordinating the Cornhuskers’ defense. All told, Banker has spent the past 17 of the past 18 seasons coordinating Riley’s defenses, including stops at both the collegiate (2003-14) and NFL (1999-2001) levels.
“I want to thank Mark for his hard work and contributions to our football program the past two years and for all of his service and dedication as a member of my other coaching staffs,” Riley said in a statement. “We will conduct a national search to find a great coach, teacher and recruiter as we continue our pursuit of championships.”
In addition to Banker, Riley announced that safeties coach Brian Stewart had left to pursue other opportunities. That other opportunity is expected to be as the defensive coordinator at Rice.
Stewart was the defensive backs coach in 2015, then moved to cornerbacks in 2016. He further moved to safeties in December last year following the addition of Donté Williams, who was hired to replace Bruce Read. Riley fired Read as special teams coordinator shortly after the Cornhuskers’ regular-season finale.
“Brian Stewart has informed me of his plans to take a defensive coordinator position at another university,” Riley said. “Brian feels this is a great opportunity for him and his family and I respect his decision. We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our program the past two years and wish him the best of luck. We will work diligently to replace him with an outstanding coach, teacher and recruiter.”
Georgia and Virginia will meet in a 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it was announced Wednesday.
The Dawgs-Hoos matchup will be a Labor Day night affair — Sept. 7, 2020, to be exact — with Florida State and West Virginia already set for Sept. 5. The 2020 season will mark the fourth time the Chick-fil-A Kickoff event has doubled up on opening weekend.
“This game will provide another great opportunity to kick off a season in the sports capital of the South on national television and against an opponent with long-standing tradition,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Like Georgia, Virginia has been playing football for well over 100 years and I’m sure this will be a popular matchup with both fan bases, as well as football fans in general. We are appreciative of the opportunity and look forward to returning to Atlanta for the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.”
Added Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall: “Having the chance to open the college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is a fantastic opportunity for our program. Players love to compete on the largest stage and Atlanta is a great location for our fans to spend the Labor Day weekend. I cannot imagine a better setting to open the season than to face Georgia in what I’m told will be one the nation’s finest stadiums. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has a reputation of being an amazing experience for both teams and we are appreciative of this invitation.”
The 2020 game will be, coincidentally, the 20th all-time meeting between the programs. Georgia holds a 9-7-3 lead and a 2-game winning streak. The pair’s last three meetings have all come in a bowl games; Virginia won the 1995 Peach Bowl, and Georgia won the 1998 Peach Bowl and the 2000 Oahu Bowl.
The game will be Georgia’s third time to participate in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Bulldogs lost to Boise State in 2011 and beat North Carolina to open this season. The 2020 game, the 17th in Chick-fil-A Kickoff history to that point, will be Virginia’s first such appearance in the event.
Future Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games break out as follows:
2017: Alabama vs. Florida State, Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech (Monday)
2018: Auburn vs. Washington
2019: Alabama vs. Duke
2020: Florida State vs. West Virginia, Georgia vs. Virginia (Monday)
Taver Johnson will be Temple’s new defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday.
Johnson arrives in Philadelphia from Purdue, where he served as defensive backs coach from 2014-16. Prior to that, Johnson spent two years on the defensive staff at Arkansas.
“Taver Johnson is an outstanding coach, a relentless recruiter and a positive role model for his players,” new Owls head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “He has experience coaching several positions throughout his career and has excelled at every university he’s been a part of. What I like most about him is his passion for the game and his love for the players he coaches. He really stood out in this process as a man who fit into the beliefs, philosophies and overall mentality that is Temple Football.”
Johnson — and Collins, who, as a former defensive coordinator, will surely keep a close eye on that side of the ball — take over one of the best defenses in college football. The Owls finished the ’16 season ranked sixth nationally in yards per play allowed, third in total defense and 11th in scoring defense in route to their first American Athletic Conference championship.
At Purdue, Johnson’s unit ranked 99th nationally in pass efficiency defense, permitting a 59.4 percent completion rate on 7.9 yards per attempt with 22 touchdowns allowed against 12 interceptions.
Clemson’s offense is going to look different next season. Very different.
The national champion Tigers will have a new passer next season and a new set of pass-catchers. Leading receiver Mike Williams announced earlier today he’s off to the NFL, tight end Jordan Leggett has exhausted his eligibility, and now Artavis Scott has declared his intentions for this spring’s draft.
Scott hauled in 76 receptions for 614 yards and five touchdowns this fall. In 2015, Scott led the club with 93 grabs for 901 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked second on the team as a freshman with 76 receptions for 965 yards and eight scores.
Combined with the losses of Williams and Leggett, Clemson will have to replace three of its top four pass-catchers next season.
Coaches and players often say the, uh, free expression of today’s social media age is one of the hardest things about participating in college football. Not only can anyone who watches a game critique every thing you do, they can let you know they’re critiquing everything you do.
Former Iowa State kicker Cole Netten received his share of negative tweets but he, as the kids say, is letting his haters be his motivators. Netten produced an 81-second video of negative tweets and stories he’s received over the course of his career.
Netten, by the way, concluded his college career by finishing third in college football after knocking in 16-of-17 field goal attempts and 35-of-37 extra point attempts. He was named to the Associated Press’s All-Big 12 first team.