Former five-star Alabama DB moving on to Ohio State

After beginning his collegiate playing career at one FBS juggernaut, Kendall Sheffield will continue the next phase of it at another.

In a commitment shared with ESPN.com Tuesday, Sheffield confirmed that he will be transferring to Ohio State to play for the Buckeyes. The cornerback chose over Texas A&M.

“After a great season at Blinn College, and an exciting recruiting process, I have decided to finish my collegiate career at The Ohio State University,” Sheffield said. “I am excited to join Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes, and look forward to helping Buckeye Nation return to the College Football Playoff.”

Sheffield was a five-star member of Alabama’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Texas and the No. 20 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just one signee in the Crimson Tide’s top-ranked class that year was rated higher — wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Even as he was working as a second-team corner during summer camp, Sheffield opted to transfer from ‘Bama last August after redshirting as a true freshman. He spent the 2016 season at Blinn Junior College, and is rated as the No. 4 JUCO recruit in the country.

Sheffield will have three years of eligibility remaining.