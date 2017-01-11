Georgia, Virginia to meet in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Georgia and Virginia will meet in a 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it was announced Wednesday.

The Dawgs-Hoos matchup will be a Labor Day night affair — Sept. 7, 2020, to be exact — with Florida State and West Virginia already set for Sept. 5. The 2020 season will mark the fourth time the Chick-fil-A Kickoff event has doubled up on opening weekend.

“This game will provide another great opportunity to kick off a season in the sports capital of the South on national television and against an opponent with long-standing tradition,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Like Georgia, Virginia has been playing football for well over 100 years and I’m sure this will be a popular matchup with both fan bases, as well as football fans in general. We are appreciative of the opportunity and look forward to returning to Atlanta for the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.”

Added Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall: “Having the chance to open the college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is a fantastic opportunity for our program. Players love to compete on the largest stage and Atlanta is a great location for our fans to spend the Labor Day weekend. I cannot imagine a better setting to open the season than to face Georgia in what I’m told will be one the nation’s finest stadiums. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has a reputation of being an amazing experience for both teams and we are appreciative of this invitation.”

The 2020 game will be, coincidentally, the 20th all-time meeting between the programs. Georgia holds a 9-7-3 lead and a 2-game winning streak. The pair’s last three meetings have all come in a bowl games; Virginia won the 1995 Peach Bowl, and Georgia won the 1998 Peach Bowl and the 2000 Oahu Bowl.

The game will be Georgia’s third time to participate in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Bulldogs lost to Boise State in 2011 and beat North Carolina to open this season. The 2020 game, the 17th in Chick-fil-A Kickoff history to that point, will be Virginia’s first such appearance in the event.

Future Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games break out as follows:

2017: Alabama vs. Florida State, Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech (Monday)

2018: Auburn vs. Washington

2019: Alabama vs. Duke

2020: Florida State vs. West Virginia, Georgia vs. Virginia (Monday)