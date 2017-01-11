Instagram the vehicle for WVU’s Shelton Gibson to announce NFL plans

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

For the first time this cycle, West Virginia is losing a Mountaineer football player to early draft attrition.

On his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon, Shelton Gibson revealed that he has decided to enter the 2017 NFL draft, foregoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. The wide receiver said he came to his decision “[a]fter many emotional talks with God, family, coaches and teammates.”

🤐GODS PLAN🙏🏾 #blessed #216 A photo posted by Shelton Gibson (@sheltongibson_) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Gibson led the Mountaineers this year with 951 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions, while his 22.1 yards per catch was good for fourth nationally. He also led the Mountaineers in all-purpose yardage at 124.1 yards per game as he was also the team’s primary kick returner.

Following the regular season, Gibson was named second-team All-Big 12.