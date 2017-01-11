Instagram the vehicle for WVU’s Shelton Gibson to announce NFL plans

For the first time this cycle, West Virginia is losing a Mountaineer football player to early draft attrition.
On his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon, Shelton Gibson revealed that he has decided to enter the 2017 NFL draft, foregoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. The wide receiver said he came to his decision “[a]fter many emotional talks with God, family, coaches and teammates.”
Gibson led the Mountaineers this year with 951 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions, while his 22.1 yards per catch was good for fourth nationally. He also led the Mountaineers in all-purpose yardage at 124.1 yards per game as he was also the team’s primary kick returner.
Following the regular season, Gibson was named second-team All-Big 12.
Even as we don’t know yet who’ll be the new head coach at Cal, we can cross one potential name off the list. Probably.
Cal is in the midst of a search to replace Sonny Dykes, who was summarily dismissed three days ago after four years on the job. In a tweet earlier today, FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman suggested that Cal could be interested in Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason to fill the vacancy.
Not long ago, Mason took to the same social medium to address that potential interest.
The interest in Mason on Cal’s part makes sense on at least one level. From 2010-2013, Mason was an assistant at rival Stanford, with the last two seasons coming as defensive coordinator before leaving for Vandy after the 2013 season.
In his three seasons at the school, Mason has guided the Commodores to a 13-24 record. Mason’s third season ended with a bowl bid.
Cal offensive coordinator/interim head coach Jake Spavital (HERE) and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox (HERE) have both reportedly interviewed for the job.
Ohio State’s defensive backfield has taken yet another hit, albeit a largely expected one.
Following in the footsteps of others, Marshon Lattimore announced via Twitter that he will be leaving OSU early and making himself available for the April NFL draft. The cornerback would’ve had two years of eligibility remaining had he decided to return.
A redshirt sophomore in 2016, Lattimore tied for second on the Buckeyes in interceptions with four. That total was also tied for sixth in the Big Ten, and he was named first-team all-Conference by the coaches after the regular season.
His first two seasons in Columbus were marred by leg injuries that, after surgery, caused him to take a redshirt his true freshman season and sidelined him for nearly half of 2015.
The other of the trio of defensive backs who are leaving early are cornerback Gareon Conley (HERE) and safety Malik Hooker (HERE). Linebacker Raekwon McMillan (HERE), wide receiver Noah Brown (HERE) and running back/wide receiver Curtis Samuel (HERE).
As expected, Washington State won’t be replacing its prolific quarterback quite yet.
Confirming the move in a statement released through the school, Luke Falk announced that he will indeed be returning to Wazzu for what will be his fifth-year senior season. “The chance to play one final season with my teammates and friends, continue our development under a great coaching staff, and the opportunity to achieve more for Washington State football all went into my decision,” a portion of Falk’s statement read.
Falk was fourth in passing yards at the FBS level this past season (4,468) and fifth in 2015 (4,561). He’s thrown for 38 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. In 2014, he set the FBS record for pass attempts in a game by a freshman with 74.
For his career, Falk has already thrown for 10,888 yards and 89 touchdowns.
Embarking on his first offseason as the head coach at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell has made a couple of veteran additions to his first UC coaching staff.
The football program announced in a press release the additions of Joker Phillips and Jon Tenuta to Fickell’s initial staff. The former will serve as wide receivers coach, the latter as safeties coach.
“I’m proud and excited about how our staff is coming together,” Fickell said in a statement. “Brady[and] Joker… are all great coaches and family men. We asked our team to have blind faith as we started this journey, and that has been true of the coaches as well. It has been amazing to see how many guys have taken that leap of faith. The caliber of coaches and people we’ve been able to attract here has been unbelievable and we aren’t done yet.”
The former head coach at Kentucky, Phillips is coming home in a roundabout way as he was a position coach at UC in 1997 and 1998. He has spent time as receivers coach at Minnesota (1999-2000), Notre Dame (2001), South Carolina (2002), Kentucky (2003-2009) and Florida (2013). Additionally, he was the receivers coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
Last season, he was a quality control assistant at Ohio State.
Tenuta was last in the collegiate game as the defensive coordinator at Virginia from 2013-15. He’s also been a coordinator at Ohio State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame.