Louisville reportedly losing DC Todd Grantham to same job at Miss. St.

The ACC may have become the “it” college football conference this postseason, but the SEC is still the sought-after destination for coaches.

According to Pete Thamel of SI.com, Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has reached agreement on a multi-year contract to take the same job at Mississippi State. It has been rumored over the last few days that current MSU coordinator Peter Sirmon could be on his way out after just one season in Starkville.

If the move comes to fruition, it would mark a return to the SEC for Grantham.

From 2010-13, Grantham served as the coordinator at Georgia. He left for the same job at Louisville in 2014, serving in that capacity for the past three seasons.

In 2016, Grantham earned $1.3 million with the Cardinals, making him the fifth-highest-paid assistant coach in the country according to USA Today‘s salary database. Suffice to say, Grantham will be looking at some kind of bump in pay for leaving for Dan Mullen‘s MSU coaching staff; how significant remains to be seen.

Mississippi State, incidentally, travels to Athens Sept. 23 this coming season to face Georgia.

UPDATED 12:09 p.m. ET: Speculation is that Sirmon will replace Grantham at Louisville. More coming later.