Luke Falk opts to return to Wazzu for senior season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Even as we don’t know yet who’ll be the new head coach at Cal, we can cross one potential name off the list. Probably.

Cal is in the midst of a search to replace Sonny Dykes, who was summarily dismissed three days ago after four years on the job. In a tweet earlier today, FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman suggested that Cal could be interested in Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason to fill the vacancy.

Heard there may be some interest from #Cal in #Vandy‘s Derek Mason for Bears coaching search. Am told one other sitting HC is in the mix. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 11, 2017

Not long ago, Mason took to the same social medium to address that potential interest.

Regarding Cal rumors….to my team, our fans & #GoldRush17, I’m firmly Anchored Down in Nashville. Let’s Ride! 💫 — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) January 11, 2017

The interest in Mason on Cal’s part makes sense on at least one level. From 2010-2013, Mason was an assistant at rival Stanford, with the last two seasons coming as defensive coordinator before leaving for Vandy after the 2013 season.

In his three seasons at the school, Mason has guided the Commodores to a 13-24 record. Mason’s third season ended with a bowl bid.

Cal offensive coordinator/interim head coach Jake Spavital (HERE) and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox (HERE) have both reportedly interviewed for the job.