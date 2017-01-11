SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: This is the 50 yard line marker in Rice Eccles Stadium before the Utah Utes and Brigham Young Cougars college football game on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)


New pro league would help players bypass college, prep for NFL

By John TaylorJan 11, 2017, 9:44 AM EST

College football’s talent pool could get a bit shallower if one “in-between” football league comes to fruition.

According to the esteemed Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports, a handful of individuals, including Mike Shanahan, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter and officiating guru Mike Pereira among others, are among a group in the midst of creating what’s being called Pacific Pro Football.  Unlike other pro leagues, however, the PPL wouldn’t look to compete with the NFL; rather, it will look to develop college-aged players in the pro-style aspects of the sport, particularly on offense, and becomes what Wetzel writes is “a place with a preferable set-up for training and identifying potential draft picks.”

Each team in the four-team league, all based in Southern California initially, would consist of 50 players, with those players receiving $50,000 apiece — and full workers’ comp — instead of tuition. The league, which is tentatively scheduled to begin play in 2018, would also offer tuition reimbursement if a player wanted to go to a community college. There would be an age limit, with players only permitted to compete up to being four years removed from high school.  Those who have already played a year or two in college would also be welcome, provided they’re not beyond the age limit — someone looking for a non-NFL option for his fifth year would not be permitted to play in the PPL.

As for the financial particulars, Wetzel writes that “[a] round of angel funding recently closed and additional funding efforts are possible.” There’s also hope that a media rights deal could be reached as the group includes former ESPN and FOX Sports executives.

If the league is ultimately launched, the season would consist of a maximum of eight games (six regular season, up to two playoff games) and be played on Sundays in July and August. The following, from Wetzel’s report, though, will likely most raise the interest of those in the NFL charged with procuring talent:

  • Each team will have eight full-time coaches with pro and college experience, plus about eight part-time assistant coaches.
  • Play will be pro-style, and based on development and evaluation. For instance, there will be no spread offenses. Quarterbacks will take snaps under center, need to call plays in the huddle and identify defenses at the line of scrimmage. There will be a premium put on one-on-one plays to get viable tape. For example, perhaps rules that prohibit crossing routes for receivers.

Also of interest to the NFL?  None of the practices will be closed as is the case at some colleges, although most of the successful programs provide extensive access to NFL personnel any way.

Non-qualifiers coming out of high school who would normally go the junior college route before heading to the FBS level would seemingly be prime candidates to join the league.  Because of NCAA bylaws, however, they couldn’t go from the PPL back to college football because they would’ve been paid to play the sport.  The league could also be a landing spot for players who find themselves with academic or even legal issues after beginning their careers at the collegiate level.

Wetzel himself acknowledges, though, it would have little effect on big-time college football.

It certainly won’t be the preferred option for every player. The majority of the best college-age players seek the glamor and excitement of the collegiate game.

No one thinks it will topple, or even adversely impact major college football. Certainly, there will be a few less players, but Alabama or Clemson isn’t under any threat of needing to shutter its program.

One of the biggest impacts this league, if it actually launches and is even mildly successful, could have: drive college coaches back toward more of a pro-style offense and away from the spread offenses that have somewhat leveled the playing field all across the sport.  In its never-ending quest to find the unicorn also known as a serviceable quarterback, let alone a franchise one, the NFL will leave no stone unturned.  One of the biggest issues the NFL faces is trying to project how a successful spread quarterback will translate to the pro game.  If a quarterback has spent the previous three years being tutored by former pro coaches on the pro-style game, why wouldn’t the NFL at least give them the same look they give a successful college spread quarterback?

And why wouldn’t the quarterbacks themselves seek out a route to the NFL that wouldn’t have them learning a spread offense for 3-4 years before having to unlearn it?  Conversely, there’s no replacement for steeling and improving yourself against high-level competition, so that would be something both the player and the pros would need to factor in as well.

Another potential impact, if the league were to thrive and grow beyond its Southern California roots? Creating a bigger gap between the Power Fives and Group of Fives by siphoning off talent. By and large, the big names in the high school recruiting game will still go the collegiate route and opt for big-name programs; it’s the shallower end of the talent pool, the recruiting fields the G5s harvest, that would potentially be drained by the PPL.  Three four-team “pods” — Southern California, Northern California, Midwest — with 50 players each means 600 highs schoolers who may otherwise be available to FBS programs would suddenly vanish and have an effect on the G5s’ recruiting bottom lines as the P5s will still get theirs.

All of that, and the effect it would have on the FCS hasn’t yet been mentioned, either.

There is another potential game-changer, if the league is successful and puts players in the NFL causing the salaries to jump from $50,000 a year to, say, $100,000. Or even $150,000  Then, Houston… and Alabama… and Florida… and campuses all across the country, the college football game could have a problem.  That, of course, is a long way down the road, but this league and what if any viability it may have is certainly something to keep an eye on if you’re a fan of the sport.

Joker Phillips, Jon Tenuta added to Luke Fickell’s first Cincinnati coaching staff

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 17:

By John TaylorJan 11, 2017, 12:24 PM EST

Embarking on his first offseason as the head coach at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell has made a couple of veteran additions to his first UC coaching staff.

The football program announced in a press release the additions of Joker Phillips and Jon Tenuta to Fickell’s initial staff.  The former will serve as wide receivers coach, the latter as safeties coach.

“I’m proud and excited about how our staff is coming together,” Fickell said in a statement. “Brady[and] Joker… are all great coaches and family men. We asked our team to have blind faith as we started this journey, and that has been true of the coaches as well. It has been amazing to see how many guys have taken that leap of faith. The caliber of coaches and people we’ve been able to attract here has been unbelievable and we aren’t done yet.”

The former head coach at Kentucky, Phillips is coming home in a roundabout way as he was a position coach at UC in 1997 and 1998.  He has spent time as receivers coach at Minnesota (1999-2000), Notre Dame (2001), South Carolina (2002), Kentucky (2003-2009) and Florida (2013).  Additionally, he was the receivers coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Last season, he was a quality control assistant at Ohio State.

Tenuta was last in the collegiate game as the defensive coordinator at Virginia from 2013-15.  He’s also been a coordinator at Ohio State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

 

Louisville reportedly losing DC Todd Grantham to same job at Miss. St.



By John TaylorJan 11, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

The ACC may have become the “it” college football conference this postseason, but the SEC is still the sought-after destination for coaches.

According to Pete Thamel of SI.com, Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has reached agreement on a multi-year contract to take the same job at Mississippi State.  It has been rumored over the last few days that current MSU coordinator Peter Sirmon could be on his way out after just one season in Starkville.

If the move comes to fruition, it would mark a return to the SEC for Grantham.

From 2010-13, Grantham served as the coordinator at Georgia.  He left for the same job at Louisville in 2014, serving in that capacity for the past three seasons.

In 2016, Grantham earned $1.3 million with the Cardinals, making him the fifth-highest-paid assistant coach in the country according to USA Today‘s salary database.  Suffice to say, Grantham will be looking at some kind of bump in pay for leaving for Dan Mullen‘s MSU coaching staff; how significant remains to be seen.

Mississippi State, incidentally, travels to Athens Sept. 23 this coming season to face Georgia.

UPDATED 12:09 p.m. ET: Speculation is that Sirmon will replace Grantham at Louisville.  More coming later.

Report: Stanford losing one QB to transfer, another for at least six months due to Sun Bowl injury

Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst. left, joins his team for their celebration after being injured in the first half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Friday, Dec., 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas.

By John TaylorJan 11, 2017, 11:32 AM EST

To say the quarterback position down on The Farm is in a state of flux would be a massive understatement.

Keller Chryst suffered a significant knee injury in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina late last month.  While never confirmed by the football program, it was thought to be a torn ACL in his right knee.  According to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News, Chryst has severe ligament damage and, per multiple sources, will miss at least six months recovering and rehabbing the injury.

Wilner writes that “[t]he recovery timeline means Chryst, in a best-case scenario, could be on the field in a limited capacity when the Cardinal starts training camp in late July or early August.” There’s also uncertainty at the moment as to whether he’ll be ready for the season opener.

Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason.  Burns wouldn’t be an option to replace Chryst if he’s not ready for the 2017 opener, however, as Wilner is also reporting that Burns is expected to leave Stanford as a graduate transfer.

With Chryst’s injury and Burns’ impending departure, the Cardinal will be left with K.J. Costello as the lone healthy scholarship quarterback on David Shaw‘s roster throughout the offseason.  A four-star 2016 signee rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country, Costello took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Preferred walk-ons Brent Peus and Jack Richardson are the only other current options at the position.  They also have a commitment from 2017 prospect Davis Mills, the top-rated pro-style passer in this year’s class.

CFP extends contract of executive director Bill Hancock

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10:

By John TaylorJan 11, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

The leadership at the top of the College Football Playoff will remain as its been since its inception.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the CFP board announced it has reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with executive director Bill Hancock.  The new deal leaves Hancock signed through June of 2020.

“Bill Hancock is not only one of the most widely respected people in college football, he’s one of the kindest, most decent, and able people anyone will ever meet,” said USC president and CFP board chair C. Max Nikias in a statement. “Under Bill’s leadership, the playoff for three years in a row has been a huge success, making it an event that is loved by fans, students and alumni throughout the country. We’re delighted to extend the contract of a man who is so dedicated to helping students be successful in college and in life.”

Hancock has been the executive director of the playoff all three years of its existence.  Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for the Bowl Championship Series.

One of the biggest issues facing Hancock, Nikias and the rest of the board will be declining television ratings and what if anything can be done about them. (Hint: moving the title game to Saturdays certainly couldn’t hurt.)