QB Ryan Willis tweets transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech

Kansas’ quarterback room will have a decidedly different look when spring practice opens in a couple of months.
Rumors swirled earlier in the day Wednesday that Ryan Willis had decided to transfer from Kansas. A few hours later, the quarterback not only confirmed he was transferring but also announced a destination — Virginia Tech.
According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Willis informed KU head coach David Beaty of his decision during a phone call Wednesday night.
In transferring to Tech, Willis will be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Willis started two games this past season; after throwing three interceptions in each of those mid-October starts, Willis was benched and never played another down for the Jayhawks. In his first season in Lawrence in 2015, Willis set a KU freshman record by throwing for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman Carter Stanley took over as the starter for the three last games of the 2016 season and is pencilled in as the starter heading into the offseason. KU also added Peyton Bender, a transfer from Washington State by way of the junior college ranks who’s eligible to play immediately in 2017.
Wait, what?
Rhett Lashlee spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. In late September, Gus Malzahn handed the play-calling reins over to Lashlee, leaving those duties to his assistant for the remainder of the 2016 season.
Four months later? UConn announced that new/old head coach Randy Edsall has hired Lashlee as his new coordinator on his Huskies coaching staff. The abrupt and unexpected divorce on The Plains was apparently an amicable one as UConn’s announcement included a quote from Lashlee’s former boss, which indicated that his underling left “to implement and run his own offense.”
“Rhett has been a valuable asset to our program, helping Auburn to a national championship as a graduate assistant and another national championship appearance in 2013,” Malzahn said in the statement. “Our offenses have achieved great success and he has been a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense. I’ve known Rhett for two decades and he’s a man of great character and integrity and this is another step towards his goal to become a head coach. I want to thank Rhett for all of his contributions and his friendship. I want to wish he and his wife Lauren all the best in this new endeavor.”
“Auburn is a special place to me and my family,” Lashlee said. “All four of our kids were born in Auburn and I’m happy to have been part of two SEC Championships and two National Championship games. The Auburn Family will always be special to us.”
According to the release, Lashlee signed a three-year contract worth $350,000 the first year. In 2016, Lashlee made just a shade over $600,000 in what turned out to be his final season with the Tigers.
In addition to the coordinating role, Lashlee will also serve as quarterbacks coach for Edsall.
Said the head coach of his new coordinator, “He is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and I know that his experience around some of the highest-powered offenses and top players in the country is going to be an incredible benefit to our program.”
Once again, change has come to Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff.
In a press release Wednesday, Riley announced the departures of a pair of his assistants. One of those was a forced departure as Riley confirmed that the contract of defensive coordinator Mark Banker is not being renewed.
Banker recently completed his second season coordinating the Cornhuskers’ defense. All told, Banker has spent the past 17 of the past 18 seasons coordinating Riley’s defenses, including stops at both the collegiate (2003-14) and NFL (1999-2001) levels.
“I want to thank Mark for his hard work and contributions to our football program the past two years and for all of his service and dedication as a member of my other coaching staffs,” Riley said in a statement. “We will conduct a national search to find a great coach, teacher and recruiter as we continue our pursuit of championships.”
In addition to Banker, Riley announced that safeties coach Brian Stewart had left to pursue other opportunities. That other opportunity is expected to be as the defensive coordinator at Rice.
Stewart was the defensive backs coach in 2015, then moved to cornerbacks in 2016. He further moved to safeties in December last year following the addition of Donté Williams, who was hired to replace Bruce Read. Riley fired Read as special teams coordinator shortly after the Cornhuskers’ regular-season finale.
“Brian Stewart has informed me of his plans to take a defensive coordinator position at another university,” Riley said. “Brian feels this is a great opportunity for him and his family and I respect his decision. We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our program the past two years and wish him the best of luck. We will work diligently to replace him with an outstanding coach, teacher and recruiter.”
Georgia and Virginia will meet in a 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it was announced Wednesday.
The Dawgs-Hoos matchup will be a Labor Day night affair — Sept. 7, 2020, to be exact — with Florida State and West Virginia already set for Sept. 5. The 2020 season will mark the fourth time the Chick-fil-A Kickoff event has doubled up on opening weekend.
“This game will provide another great opportunity to kick off a season in the sports capital of the South on national television and against an opponent with long-standing tradition,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Like Georgia, Virginia has been playing football for well over 100 years and I’m sure this will be a popular matchup with both fan bases, as well as football fans in general. We are appreciative of the opportunity and look forward to returning to Atlanta for the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.”
Added Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall: “Having the chance to open the college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is a fantastic opportunity for our program. Players love to compete on the largest stage and Atlanta is a great location for our fans to spend the Labor Day weekend. I cannot imagine a better setting to open the season than to face Georgia in what I’m told will be one the nation’s finest stadiums. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has a reputation of being an amazing experience for both teams and we are appreciative of this invitation.”
The 2020 game will be, coincidentally, the 20th all-time meeting between the programs. Georgia holds a 9-7-3 lead and a 2-game winning streak. The pair’s last three meetings have all come in a bowl games; Virginia won the 1995 Peach Bowl, and Georgia won the 1998 Peach Bowl and the 2000 Oahu Bowl.
The game will be Georgia’s third time to participate in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Bulldogs lost to Boise State in 2011 and beat North Carolina to open this season. The 2020 game, the 17th in Chick-fil-A Kickoff history to that point, will be Virginia’s first such appearance in the event.
Future Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games break out as follows:
2017: Alabama vs. Florida State, Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech (Monday)
2018: Auburn vs. Washington
2019: Alabama vs. Duke
2020: Florida State vs. West Virginia, Georgia vs. Virginia (Monday)
Taver Johnson will be Temple’s new defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday.
Johnson arrives in Philadelphia from Purdue, where he served as defensive backs coach from 2014-16. Prior to that, Johnson spent two years on the defensive staff at Arkansas.
“Taver Johnson is an outstanding coach, a relentless recruiter and a positive role model for his players,” new Owls head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “He has experience coaching several positions throughout his career and has excelled at every university he’s been a part of. What I like most about him is his passion for the game and his love for the players he coaches. He really stood out in this process as a man who fit into the beliefs, philosophies and overall mentality that is Temple Football.”
Johnson — and Collins, who, as a former defensive coordinator, will surely keep a close eye on that side of the ball — take over one of the best defenses in college football. The Owls finished the ’16 season ranked sixth nationally in yards per play allowed, third in total defense and 11th in scoring defense in route to their first American Athletic Conference championship.
At Purdue, Johnson’s unit ranked 99th nationally in pass efficiency defense, permitting a 59.4 percent completion rate on 7.9 yards per attempt with 22 touchdowns allowed against 12 interceptions.