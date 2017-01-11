Report: Stanford losing one QB to transfer, another for at least six months due to Sun Bowl injury

To say the quarterback position down on The Farm is in a state of flux would be a massive understatement.

Keller Chryst suffered a significant knee injury in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina late last month. While never confirmed by the football program, it was thought to be a torn ACL in his right knee. According to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News, Chryst has severe ligament damage and, per multiple sources, will miss at least six months recovering and rehabbing the injury.

Wilner writes that “[t]he recovery timeline means Chryst, in a best-case scenario, could be on the field in a limited capacity when the Cardinal starts training camp in late July or early August.” There’s also uncertainty at the moment as to whether he’ll be ready for the season opener.

Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason. Burns wouldn’t be an option to replace Chryst if he’s not ready for the 2017 opener, however, as Wilner is also reporting that Burns is expected to leave Stanford as a graduate transfer.

With Chryst’s injury and Burns’ impending departure, the Cardinal will be left with K.J. Costello as the lone healthy scholarship quarterback on David Shaw‘s roster throughout the offseason. A four-star 2016 signee rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country, Costello took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Preferred walk-ons Brent Peus and Jack Richardson are the only other current options at the position. They also have a commitment from 2017 prospect Davis Mills, the top-rated pro-style passer in this year’s class.