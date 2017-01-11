Temple hires Taver Johnson as defensive coordinator

Taver Johnson will be Temple’s new defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday.
Johnson arrives in Philadelphia from Purdue, where he served as defensive backs coach from 2014-16. Prior to that, Johnson spent two years on the defensive staff at Arkansas.
“Taver Johnson is an outstanding coach, a relentless recruiter and a positive role model for his players,” new Owls head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “He has experience coaching several positions throughout his career and has excelled at every university he’s been a part of. What I like most about him is his passion for the game and his love for the players he coaches. He really stood out in this process as a man who fit into the beliefs, philosophies and overall mentality that is Temple Football.”
Johnson — and Collins, who, as a former defensive coordinator, will surely keep a close eye on that side of the ball — take over one of the best defenses in college football. The Owls finished the ’16 season ranked sixth nationally in yards per play allowed, third in total defense and 11th in scoring defense in route to their first American Athletic Conference championship.
At Purdue, Johnson’s unit ranked 99th nationally in pass efficiency defense, permitting a 59.4 percent completion rate on 7.9 yards per attempt with 22 touchdowns allowed against 12 interceptions.
Clemson’s offense is going to look different next season. Very different.
The national champion Tigers will have a new passer next season and a new set of pass-catchers. Leading receiver Mike Williams announced earlier today he’s off to the NFL, tight end Jordan Leggett has exhausted his eligibility, and now Artavis Scott has declared his intentions for this spring’s draft.
Scott hauled in 76 receptions for 614 yards and five touchdowns this fall. In 2015, Scott led the club with 93 grabs for 901 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked second on the team as a freshman with 76 receptions for 965 yards and eight scores.
Combined with the losses of Williams and Leggett, Clemson will have to replace three of its top four pass-catchers next season.
Coaches and players often say the, uh, free expression of today’s social media age is one of the hardest things about participating in college football. Not only can anyone who watches a game critique every thing you do, they can let you know they’re critiquing everything you do.
Former Iowa State kicker Cole Netten received his share of negative tweets but he, as the kids say, is letting his haters be his motivators. Netten produced an 81-second video of negative tweets and stories he’s received over the course of his career.
Netten, by the way, concluded his college career by finishing third in college football after knocking in 16-of-17 field goal attempts and 35-of-37 extra point attempts. He was named to the Associated Press’s All-Big 12 first team.
Mike Williams‘ Robin to Deshaun Watson‘s Batman was indeed one hell of a final act at the collegiate level for the dynamic duo.
As most of the universe had expected, Williams announced via Twitter Wednesday that he is leaving Clemson early for the NFL. The announcement comes one day after Williams’ partner in passing crime, Watson, confirmed the same.
Both decisions come after their Tigers staked its claim to the football program’s first national championship in 35 years.
After a serious neck injury cost him the vast majority of the 2015 season, Williams came back in 2016 to finish with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the title game, Williams caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, including a huge 24-yard reception on the game-winning drive.
At this point, Williams is viewed by most as the top wide receiver in the April draft.
With Baylor overhauling its coaching staff in the wake of the highly-publicized sexual assault scandal, Phil Bennett had been left standing in the game of coaching musical chairs — until now.
Arizona State has announced Wednesday afternoon that Bennett has been hired to serve as Todd Graham‘s defensive coordinator. Bennett will replace Keith Patterson, who will remain with the Sun Devils as linebackers coach.
Bennett will be taking over an ASU defense that was 127th (of 128 teams) in total defense and 124th in scoring this past season. In 2016, BU was 81st in the former category and 71st in the latter.
Prior to spending the last six seasons in Waco, Bennett had been the coordinator at seven other FBS programs: Pittsburgh, Kansas State, TCU, Texas A&M, LSU, Purdue and Iowa State. He was also the head coach at SMU for six seasons.
“With that amount of experience in conferences such as the SEC, the Big 12, the Big Ten and the Big East he has had to game plan to defend every offense imaginable. He has been associated with successful defenses everywhere he’s been,” Graham said in a statement. “We are very fortunate to have him bring his level of experience to the Sun Devil program.”
“I’ve known Todd Graham for a long time and I love his passion for the game of football,” said Bennett. “It’s like any situation in that I think I can help get ASU back to championship football. I’ve watched them play and I know ASU is not far away. The program has great support from its administration and fan base. I’m very excited to begin this part of my life.”