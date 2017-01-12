Chargers move to LA won’t mean another team in the Coliseum

The turf at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum can breathe a little easier this morning.

Last season, the famed venue served as the football home of the USC Trojans, of course, as well as the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, which will again play at the Coliseum in 2017 as it awaits its permanent home to be constructed. The San Diego Chargers, rumored to be on the move with the Rams and headed for the same college stadium, opted to remain for the 2016 season.

As the calendar has shifted to 2017, so has the Chargers’ stance as the NFL organization is expected to announce at some point Thursday that they too will be moving to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 season. Unlike the Rams, however, the Chargers will not call the Coliseum home.

As part of their relocation plan for Los Angeles, the San Diego Chargers have an agreement to play at the StubHub Center in nearby Carson for the next two seasons before moving into their permanent new home in Inglewood with the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports late Wednesday.

The Rams will continue to play their home games at the Coliseum during the 2017 and 2018 NFL seasons before a permanent move to their $2.7 billion Inglewood stadium for the 2019 season.