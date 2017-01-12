Chargers move to LA won’t mean another team in the Coliseum

The turf at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum can breathe a little easier this morning.
Last season, the famed venue served as the football home of the USC Trojans, of course, as well as the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, which will again play at the Coliseum in 2017 as it awaits its permanent home to be constructed. The San Diego Chargers, rumored to be on the move with the Rams and headed for the same college stadium, opted to remain for the 2016 season.
As the calendar has shifted to 2017, so has the Chargers’ stance as the NFL organization is expected to announce at some point Thursday that they too will be moving to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 season. Unlike the Rams, however, the Chargers will not call the Coliseum home.
As part of their relocation plan for Los Angeles, the San Diego Chargers have an agreement to play at the StubHub Center in nearby Carson for the next two seasons before moving into their permanent new home in Inglewood with the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports late Wednesday.
The Rams will continue to play their home games at the Coliseum during the 2017 and 2018 NFL seasons before a permanent move to their $2.7 billion Inglewood stadium for the 2019 season.
If anything, Jim Harbaugh can now officially field one full side of a seven-on-seven drill.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the 53-year-old Michigan head coach took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his fourth son and seventh child. The child, named after Harbaugh’s brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, was a bit anxious to arrive as the coach’s wife, Sarah, wasn’t due until Feb. 6.
Jim and Sarah Harbaugh now have four children together — Addison, Katherine, Jack and John. The other three children, Grace, James Jr. and Jay, are from Harbaugh’s first marriage.
Jay Harbaugh serves as the Wolverines’ tight ends coach as well as one of the two special teams coaches.
Dabo Swinney vanquished Bear Bryant‘s former team in the national championship game earlier in the week. Last night, the Clemson head coach claimed an award named in the legend’s honor. Again.
At a ceremony Wednesday, Swinney was named as the 2016 recipient of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award. Swinney won the award last year, and is the first in its history to win it in back-to-back seasons.
The former Alabama walk-on becomes just the second two-time winner, joining Boise State’s Chris Petersen (2006, 2009).
Monday night, Swinney guided the Tigers to its first national championship in more than three decades.
Swinney and his counterpart on the opposing sideline, Nick Saban, were two of the nine finalists for the award. The other seven included Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), P.J. Fleck (Western Michigan), James Franklin (Penn State), Clay Helton (USC), Dana Holgorsen (West Virginia), Mike MacIntyre (Colorado) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma).
Underrated, undervalued and under-publicized all year long, D'Onta Foreman is finally taking home some additional hardware. And the best part? This one honors one of Texas’ football legends.
Friday night, it was announced that Foreman had been named as the winner of the 2016 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Named in honor of the Heisman-winning UT legend, and limited to players born in the state of Texas, went to high school or college in the state, the award is going to a Longhorn for the first time in the honor’s four-year history.
Foreman’s 2,028 yards rushing were second nationally, while his 184.4 yards per game was first nationally by nearly 30 yards a contest. The yardage is the second-most in a single season in school history.
A consensus first-team All-American, Foreman joined Ricky Williams as the only Longhorn running back to earn that honor. In late November, Foreman announced he would be leaving Austin early for the NFL draft.
The reshaping of Bobby Petrino‘s Louisville defensive coaching staff has continued.
Earlier in the day, Mississippi State confirmed that it had hired U of L defensive coordinator Todd Grantham for the same job. The U of L subsequently confirmed that the man Grantham replaced in Starkville, Peter Sirmon, would replace Grantham with the Cardinals, completing what was essentially a coordinator-for-coordinator swap.
Additionally, Petrino announced Wednesday the hiring of Lorenzo Ward as his defensive backs coach. Ward replaces Keith Heyward, who left earlier this month for Willie Taggart‘s staff at Oregon.
Ward had spent the 2016 season as the coordinator at Fresno State. Prior to that, he was on Steve Spurrier‘s South Carolina coaching staff for seven seasons. For four of those seasons, he was the Gamecocks’ coordinator.
Ward and Petrino also have a previous working relationship, with the former working as the secondary coach on the latter’s Arkansas staff.
“Adding a coach with the experience of Lorenzo Ward is very exciting and will be a great addition to the University of Louisville football staff,” Petrino said. “Lorenzo is a guy I’ve known and respected for a long time, and saw the incredible job he did as the defensive coordinator at South Carolina. He does a tremendous job developing players, building relationships, working with a staff, and is one of the top recruiters in the collegiate game. I’m excited he will be joining our staff.”