Deshaun Watson claims back-to-back Manning Awards

By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

Deshaun Watson may be off to the NFL, but he’s taking one more piece of collegiate hardware with him.

Thursday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Watson, one of 10 finalists, has been named as the recipient of the 2016 Manning Award.  The Clemson quarterback won the Manning after the 2015 season, making him the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

The other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were: J.T. Barrett (Ohio State), Jake Browning (Washington), Sam Darnold (USC), Luke Falk (Washington State), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Patrick Mahomes II (Texas Tech), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and Zach Terrell (Western Michigan).  Seven of those 10 finalists (Barrett, Browning, Darnold, Falk, Hurts, Jackson, Mayfield) will return in 2017 with another opportunity to claim the Manning.

The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a player’s performance in the postseason.  And what a postseason performance it was for Watson.

In the national championship game win over defending champ Alabama, Watson accounted for 463 yards of offense and four touchdowns against the vaunted Crimson Tide defense.  It was the perfect ending for a stellar collegiate career.

“Over the years, we have seen so many tremendous performances in the postseason, and this year we saw Deshaun Watson turn in an amazing two-game playoff performance,” said Archie Manning in a statement. “When the Allstate Sugar Bowl created the Manning Award in 2004, one of the key components was to recognize achievements throughout the entire year, including bowls, and now the playoff. This year is a prime example of why we do that.”

A Heisman finalist each of the past two seasons — some would say if the Heisman followed the Manning lead and voted after the postseason he would’ve won at least one — Watson also claimed the Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas quarterbacking awards.  He also won the former in 2015.

Michigan confirms hiring of Pep Hamilton

By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially official.

Following up on reports that have been simmering for a few days now, UM confirmed Thursday that Pep Hamilton has been hired as the Wolverines’ assistant head coach and passing-game coordinator.  The release also stated that “Hamilton will work with the Wolverines’ quarterbacks and wide receivers on a daily basis.”

Hamilton replaces Jedd Fisch, who left Ann Arbor earlier this year to take over as the offensive coordinator at UCLA.

“Pep Hamilton is a proven, outstanding football coach, husband and father,” said Harbaugh. “His teaching and mentoring skills have produced quality athletes and quality young men, including some of the finest quarterbacks and wide receivers in the country. We are thrilled and excited to have Pep and Nicole and their children — April, Jackson and Elizabeth — as members of our Michigan family.”

“It is an honor and privilege to be part of one of the most storied programs in college football history,” said Hamilton. “I look forward to working with Coach Harbaugh and members of the staff at Michigan. I am excited to get to work meeting our players so that I can assist with their development on the field and in the university community.”

Hamilton, of course, has a previous working relationship with his new boss, having served on Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford.  This past season, Hamilton was the top offensive assistant with the Cleveland Browns.

Geoff Collins puts finishing touches on first Temple staff

By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 2:04 PM EST

A little over four weeks after landing his first head-coaching job, Geoff Collins has completed his first coaching staff.

Temple announced Thursday that Collins has made three additions to his initial staff: Tony Lucas, Cory Robinson and Andrew Thacker.  Lucas will serve as running backs coach, Robinson defensive backs and Thacker linebackers.

Lucas and Thacker join the AAC program from the FCS level.  The former had spent the past four seasons at Delaware State, the latter was at Kennesaw State for the 2016 season.

Robinson served in the same capacity at Toledo this past season.

With the trio of hires, Collins’ nine-man on-field coaching staff is full.  The coach had previously brought in Dave Patenaude (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Taver Johnson (defensive coordinator/safeties), and Jim Panagos (defensive line) from outside the program.  In late December, it was announced that Collins had retained three coaches from Matt Rhule‘s staff: Ed Foley (tight ends), Frisman Jackson (wide receivers) and Chris Wiesehan (offensive line).

Kirk Ferentz announces two more changes to Iowa’s offensive staff

By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 1:15 PM EST

As Kirk Ferentz looks to renovate his offensive coaching staff at Iowa, the demolition continues.

The head coach announced in a press release early Thursday afternoon that Bobby Kennedy and Chris White (ahem) “will be leaving the Hawkeye program as part of reorganizational efforts” on Ferentz’s staff.  Kennedy served as UI’s wide receivers coach, while White handled running backs and special teams.

Both assistants had recently completed their fourth season in Iowa City.

“I want to thank Coach Kennedy and Coach White for their efforts and contributions to the University of Iowa and our Hawkeye football program,” a statement from Ferentz began. “I wish Bobby and Chris the very best as they move forward in their coaching careers.”

The twin moves come less than a week after it was announced that offensive coordinator Greg Davis would be retiring from the coaching profession.  It also comes less than two weeks after the offense scored just three points in a 27-point Outback Bowl loss to Florida, capping a season in which the Hawkeyes finished 95th in scoring and 121st in yards.  The prime culprit in the latter category?  A passing “attack” that was second-to-last in the Big Ten and 118th nationally.

TCU co-OC Doug Meacham heading to Kansas as solo OC

By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

An odd set of offensive coordinator moves continues, with one Big 12 program losing one of its coordinators to another.

In a press release, Kansas announced that it has hired Doug Meacham as its offensive coordinator.  Meacham had spent the past three seasons as one of TCU’s coordinators, sharing the duties with Sonny Cumbie.

In addition to his coordinating responsibilities, Meacham will also handle the Jayhawks wide receivers.

“I am thrilled to be adding someone of the caliber of Doug Meacham to our staff,” said head coach David Beaty in a statement. “Doug is someone I have admired for quite some time for his creativity on the offensive side of the ball. I have had to go up against him several times and it was always a huge challenge because of his ability to direct an offense. I am incredibly thankful to have him on our staff moving forward.”

The move is somewhat of a surprise because, well, it’s still Kansas, as well as the fact that Meacham has turned down “better” jobs in the past.  It does, though, continue a surprising trend in the profession.

Just last night, Brett Lashlee left as the offensive coordinator at Auburn for the same job at UConn.  A week ago, Tennessee coordinator Mike DeBord fled for Indiana in the same capacity.  The man Meacham replaced, Rob Likens, “voluntarily” vacated his role in Lawrence to take the wide receivers coach position at Arizona State.