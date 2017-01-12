D’Onta Foreman claims Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Underrated, undervalued and under-publicized all year long, D'Onta Foreman is finally taking home some additional hardware. And the best part? This one honors one of Texas’ football legends.
Friday night, it was announced that Foreman had been named as the winner of the 2016 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Named in honor of the Heisman-winning UT legend, and limited to players born in the state of Texas, went to high school or college in the state, the award is going to a Longhorn for the first time in the honor’s four-year history.
Foreman’s 2,028 yards rushing were second nationally, while his 184.4 yards per game was first nationally by nearly 30 yards a contest. The yardage is the second-most in a single season in school history.
A consensus first-team All-American, Foreman joined Ricky Williams as the only Longhorn running back to earn that honor. In late November, Foreman announced he would be leaving Austin early for the NFL draft.
Dabo Swinney vanquished Bear Bryant‘s former team in the national championship game earlier in the week. Last night, the Clemson head coach claimed an award named in the legend’s honor. Again.
At a ceremony Wednesday, Swinney was named as the 2016 recipient of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award. Swinney won the award last year, and is the first in its history to win it in back-to-back seasons.
The former Alabama walk-on becomes just the second two-time winner, joining Boise State’s Chris Petersen (2006, 2009).
Monday night, Swinney guided the Tigers to its first national championship in more than three decades.
Swinney and his counterpart on the opposing sideline, Nick Saban, were two of the nine finalists for the award. The other seven included Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), P.J. Fleck (Western Michigan), James Franklin (Penn State), Clay Helton (USC), Dana Holgorsen (West Virginia), Mike MacIntyre (Colorado) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma).
The reshaping of Bobby Petrino‘s Louisville defensive coaching staff has continued.
Earlier in the day, Mississippi State confirmed that it had hired U of L defensive coordinator Todd Grantham for the same job. The U of L subsequently confirmed that the man Grantham replaced in Starkville, Peter Sirmon, would replace Grantham with the Cardinals, completing what was essentially a coordinator-for-coordinator swap.
Additionally, Petrino announced Wednesday the hiring of Lorenzo Ward as his defensive backs coach. Ward replaces Keith Heyward, who left earlier this month for Willie Taggart‘s staff at Oregon.
Ward had spent the 2016 season as the coordinator at Fresno State. Prior to that, he was on Steve Spurrier‘s South Carolina coaching staff for seven seasons. For four of those seasons, he was the Gamecocks’ coordinator.
Ward and Petrino also have a previous working relationship, with the former working as the secondary coach on the latter’s Arkansas staff.
“Adding a coach with the experience of Lorenzo Ward is very exciting and will be a great addition to the University of Louisville football staff,” Petrino said. “Lorenzo is a guy I’ve known and respected for a long time, and saw the incredible job he did as the defensive coordinator at South Carolina. He does a tremendous job developing players, building relationships, working with a staff, and is one of the top recruiters in the collegiate game. I’m excited he will be joining our staff.”
Wait, what?
Rhett Lashlee spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. In late September, Gus Malzahn handed the play-calling reins over to Lashlee, leaving those duties to his assistant for the remainder of the 2016 season.
Four months later? UConn announced that new/old head coach Randy Edsall has hired Lashlee as his new coordinator on his Huskies coaching staff. The abrupt and unexpected divorce on The Plains was apparently an amicable one as UConn’s announcement included a quote from Lashlee’s former boss, which indicated that his underling left “to implement and run his own offense.”
“Rhett has been a valuable asset to our program, helping Auburn to a national championship as a graduate assistant and another national championship appearance in 2013,” Malzahn said in the statement. “Our offenses have achieved great success and he has been a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense. I’ve known Rhett for two decades and he’s a man of great character and integrity and this is another step towards his goal to become a head coach. I want to thank Rhett for all of his contributions and his friendship. I want to wish he and his wife Lauren all the best in this new endeavor.”
“Auburn is a special place to me and my family,” Lashlee said. “All four of our kids were born in Auburn and I’m happy to have been part of two SEC Championships and two National Championship games. The Auburn Family will always be special to us.”
According to the release, Lashlee signed a three-year contract worth $350,000 the first year. In 2016, Lashlee made just a shade over $600,000 in what turned out to be his final season with the Tigers.
In addition to the coordinating role, Lashlee will also serve as quarterbacks coach for Edsall.
Said the head coach of his new coordinator, “He is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and I know that his experience around some of the highest-powered offenses and top players in the country is going to be an incredible benefit to our program.”
Kansas’ quarterback room will have a decidedly different look when spring practice opens in a couple of months.
Rumors swirled earlier in the day Wednesday that Ryan Willis had decided to transfer from Kansas. A few hours later, the quarterback not only confirmed he was transferring but also announced a destination — Virginia Tech.
According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Willis informed KU head coach David Beaty of his decision during a phone call Wednesday night.
In transferring to Tech, Willis will be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Willis started two games this past season; after throwing three interceptions in each of those mid-October starts, Willis was benched and never played another down for the Jayhawks. In his first season in Lawrence in 2015, Willis set a KU freshman record by throwing for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman Carter Stanley took over as the starter for the three last games of the 2016 season and is pencilled in as the starter heading into the offseason. KU also added Peyton Bender, a transfer from Washington State by way of the junior college ranks who’s eligible to play immediately in 2017.