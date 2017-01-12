Ex-OSU WR Torrence Gibson following Luke Fickell to Cincinnati

Torrance Gibson may have left Ohio State, but he’s not leaving the state of Ohio.

Back in August, it was announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which Urban Meyer didn’t agree. In December, even as Gibson signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the head coach left the door open for the wide receiver’s return.

That appears to have since been shut as Gibson tells ESPN.com that he has committed to Cincinnati and will play for new Bearcats head coach and former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Luke Fickell. Instead of MGCCC, though, Gibson is enrolled at Cincinnati State in pursuit of an associate’s degree that would allow him to play for UC in 2017.

“I’m confident about what is happening in the Queen City,” Gibson told the website. “I’m just ready to roll.”

A four-star 2015 recruit, Gibson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. Coming to OSU as a dual-threat quarterback, Gibson was moved to wide receiver. At least at first, Fickell will move Gibson back to quarterback.