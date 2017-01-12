Geoff Collins puts finishing touches on first Temple staff

A little over four weeks after landing his first head-coaching job, Geoff Collins has completed his first coaching staff.
Temple announced Thursday that Collins has made three additions to his initial staff: Tony Lucas, Cory Robinson and Andrew Thacker. Lucas will serve as running backs coach, Robinson defensive backs and Thacker linebackers.
Lucas and Thacker join the AAC program from the FCS level. The former had spent the past four seasons at Delaware State, the latter was at Kennesaw State for the 2016 season.
Robinson served in the same capacity at Toledo this past season.
With the trio of hires, Collins’ nine-man on-field coaching staff is full. The coach had previously brought in Dave Patenaude (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Taver Johnson (defensive coordinator/safeties), and Jim Panagos (defensive line) from outside the program. In late December, it was announced that Collins had retained three coaches from Matt Rhule‘s staff: Ed Foley (tight ends), Frisman Jackson (wide receivers) and Chris Wiesehan (offensive line).
As Kirk Ferentz looks to renovate his offensive coaching staff at Iowa, the demolition continues.
The head coach announced in a press release early Thursday afternoon that Bobby Kennedy and Chris White (ahem) “will be leaving the Hawkeye program as part of reorganizational efforts” on Ferentz’s staff. Kennedy served as UI’s wide receivers coach, while White handled running backs and special teams.
Both assistants had recently completed their fourth season in Iowa City.
“I want to thank Coach Kennedy and Coach White for their efforts and contributions to the University of Iowa and our Hawkeye football program,” a statement from Ferentz began. “I wish Bobby and Chris the very best as they move forward in their coaching careers.”
The twin moves come less than a week after it was announced that offensive coordinator Greg Davis would be retiring from the coaching profession. It also comes less than two weeks after the offense scored just three points in a 27-point Outback Bowl loss to Florida, capping a season in which the Hawkeyes finished 95th in scoring and 121st in yards. The prime culprit in the latter category? A passing “attack” that was second-to-last in the Big Ten and 118th nationally.
An odd set of offensive coordinator moves continues, with one Big 12 program losing one of its coordinators to another.
In a press release, Kansas announced that it has hired Doug Meacham as its offensive coordinator. Meacham had spent the past three seasons as one of TCU’s coordinators, sharing the duties with Sonny Cumbie.
In addition to his coordinating responsibilities, Meacham will also handle the Jayhawks wide receivers.
“I am thrilled to be adding someone of the caliber of Doug Meacham to our staff,” said head coach David Beaty in a statement. “Doug is someone I have admired for quite some time for his creativity on the offensive side of the ball. I have had to go up against him several times and it was always a huge challenge because of his ability to direct an offense. I am incredibly thankful to have him on our staff moving forward.”
The move is somewhat of a surprise because, well, it’s still Kansas, as well as the fact that Meacham has turned down “better” jobs in the past. It does, though, continue a surprising trend in the profession.
Just last night, Brett Lashlee left as the offensive coordinator at Auburn for the same job at UConn. A week ago, Tennessee coordinator Mike DeBord fled for Indiana in the same capacity. The man Meacham replaced, Rob Likens, “voluntarily” vacated his role in Lawrence to take the wide receivers coach position at Arizona State.
Torrance Gibson may have left Ohio State, but he’s not leaving the state of Ohio.
Back in August, it was announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which Urban Meyer didn’t agree. In December, even as Gibson signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the head coach left the door open for the wide receiver’s return.
That appears to have since been shut as Gibson tells ESPN.com that he has committed to Cincinnati and will play for new Bearcats head coach and former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Luke Fickell. Instead of MGCCC, though, Gibson is enrolled at Cincinnati State in pursuit of an associate’s degree that would allow him to play for UC in 2017.
“I’m confident about what is happening in the Queen City,” Gibson told the website. “I’m just ready to roll.”
A four-star 2015 recruit, Gibson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. Coming to OSU as a dual-threat quarterback, Gibson was moved to wide receiver. At least at first, Fickell will move Gibson back to quarterback.
When you have a stable full of running backs returning, one’s bound to get antsy and bust out.
That’s the case with Derrick Gore, who took to Instagram Wednesday evening to announce that he has decided to transfer from Alabama and “explore the option of joining another program.” “These past two years have been nothing short of magical. It’s difficult to come up with the words to describe this journey here at The University of Alabama,” the redshirt sophomore wrote.
Gore was the fifth-leading rusher among Tide backs this season; all four of those ahead of him have eligibility remaining and are expected to return in 2017, not to mention the nation’s top recruit will be signing with ‘Bama and is a running back as well. So, there’s your transfer sign.
Gore came to the Crimson Tide from the junior college ranks in the Class of 2015. After rushing for 15 yards his first season, he ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2016.
That lone touchdown came in the SEC championship game win over Florida. The back also contributed to another score in the game, blocking a punt that led to a touchdown.