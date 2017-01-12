Heisman winner Bo Jackson: No way I would allow my kids to play football today

There are few more iconic sports advertising campaigns than the famous ‘Bo Knows’ Nike campaign surrounding former Auburn tailback Bo Jackson. As it turns out though, one of the greatest athletes of his generation didn’t know everything when it came to the game of football.
Specifically that would be about head injuries that come from playing the sport. Speaking to USA Today this week, the man who earned appearances in both the MLB All-Star game and the NFL Pro Bowl expressed some regret over playing the latter in light of new information and warned that he would never let his kids play the game that made him one of the most famous athletes in the country:
“If I knew back then what I know now,’’ Jackson told USA TODAY Sports, “I would have never played football. Never. I wish I had known about all of those head injuries, but no one knew that. And the people that did know that, they wouldn’t tell anybody.
“The game has gotten so violent, so rough. We’re so much more educated on this CTE stuff (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), there’s no way I would ever allow my kids to play football today.
“Even though I love the sport, I’d smack them in the mouth if they said they wanted to play football.”
Jackson has three children and won the Heisman Trophy back in 1985 with the Tigers. He was responsible for many memorable moments on the Plains (in multiple sports) and has appeared on the sidelines for several big Auburn games over the years.
While he’s not the only ex-athlete to comment on the impact of CTE in recent years, it’s a bit shocking to hear him say he would never play the sport if he’d known then what he knows now. While he doesn’t regret the way things played out in terms of his professional career getting cut short because of a hip injury, Jackson’s comments as a legendary college football player on not letting his kids play the game are sure to be discussed quite a bit in the future by parents, players and coaches.
Bowl season is over but playing football games in baseball stadiums is not.
UConn announced on Thursday evening that their non-conference matchup with Boston College on November 18, 2017 is being moved to Fenway Park, the historic home of the Boston Red Sox.
“We are thrilled to take part in the continuation of what we hope will be a long-time partnership with the Fenway Group and the Boston Red Sox,” UConn AD David Benedict said in a release. “This game will present our players an unforgettable experience playing in one of the most-renowned venues in American sport and provide UConn fans with a front row seat. We could not be happier to take part.”
The school notes that UConn will receive a guaranteed payment of $1.125 million for its participation in the game, the largest guarantee in Husky football history. The Eagles, however, will not be paid any money as a result of the contest. A game involving UMass and FCS squad Maine was also announced as part of the slate for the stadium and will take place the week prior.
New head coach Randy Edsall expressed plenty of excitement in a statement over the prospect of playing at Fenway but he probably isn’t too happy deep down about moving a home game so early in his second tenure with the Huskies to within a few miles of Boston College’s campus. Still, it should be a fun and unique atmosphere all things considered and one of the few reasons to actually tune in to see BC and UConn play a college football game if you’re not an alum of either school.
Bonus points for this series if the two teams can somehow involve the Green Monster in kicking field goals.
Will P.J. Fleck keep rowing the boat in the Twin Cities? The new Minnesota head coach certainly would like to.
Fleck told ESPN on Thursday that he is working with his old school Western Michigan about bringing the trademark phrase with him to the Gophers after making the mantra key to his turnaround in Kalamazoo.
“It comes from a very personal, personal tragedy in my life and that’s where ‘Row the Boat’ came from,” said Fleck. “So, I really hope they do see that, and [that] they are willing to allow me to take that, but we’ll see as we move forward. I’m not sure what they’re going to do with it, but I really hope because of what it means, that I have the ability to at least purchase it, take it with me, and continue to change other people’s lives through tragedy, through adversity, in just a different area.”
Fleck told the network that the phrase came about after he and his wife lost their second son to a heart condition. The Broncos’s board of trustees currently owns the trademark, but have stayed mum on turning it over to their ex-coach so far.
Given how these things usually play out, it seems like the phrase will eventually make its way to the Big Ten once the two schools agree on some form of compensation. After handing Fleck a five-year contract worth $18.5 million, that probably won’t be too much of a hurdle for Minnesota but it may take some times for everything to fall into place.
Until then? The head coach will probably stick with saying ‘elite’ quite a bit until he can bring his trademark phrase to Minneapolis.
Conference realignment broke up dozens of traditional rivalries back in the early part of this decade but one that probably wasn’t on the radar of most fans was the longstanding game between Maryland and Virginia.
The two regional rivals played annually since 1957 when they were both in the ACC, but haven’t met since 2013 after the Terps departed for the greener pastures of the Big Ten. Looking to change that, the two schools announced on Thursday that they were renewing the game with a home-and-home series set to take place in the distant future.
According to releases from both programs, the Cavaliers will travel to College Park on September 16, 2023. That will be followed up by the Terps trip to Charlottesville on September 14, 2024.
Maryland has played Virginia 78 times, which the school notes is the most of any opponent in program history. The Terps lead the series 44-32-2 all-time and won the last two meetings back in 2012 and 2013.
So sure, it’s not as notable as Texas and Texas A&M or West Virginia and Pitt renewing a rivalry game but for those select fans in the Northeast, it’s an interesting bit of news to look forward to years from now.
The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially official.
Following up on reports that have been simmering for a few days now, UM confirmed Thursday that Pep Hamilton has been hired as the Wolverines’ assistant head coach and passing-game coordinator. The release also stated that “Hamilton will work with the Wolverines’ quarterbacks and wide receivers on a daily basis.”
Hamilton replaces Jedd Fisch, who left Ann Arbor earlier this year to take over as the offensive coordinator at UCLA.
“Pep Hamilton is a proven, outstanding football coach, husband and father,” said Harbaugh. “His teaching and mentoring skills have produced quality athletes and quality young men, including some of the finest quarterbacks and wide receivers in the country. We are thrilled and excited to have Pep and Nicole and their children — April, Jackson and Elizabeth — as members of our Michigan family.”
“It is an honor and privilege to be part of one of the most storied programs in college football history,” said Hamilton. “I look forward to working with Coach Harbaugh and members of the staff at Michigan. I am excited to get to work meeting our players so that I can assist with their development on the field and in the university community.”
Hamilton, of course, has a previous working relationship with his new boss, having served on Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford. This past season, Hamilton was the top offensive assistant with the Cleveland Browns.