Jim Harbaugh welcomes child No. 7 into the world

If anything, Jim Harbaugh can now officially field one full side of a seven-on-seven drill.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the 53-year-old Michigan head coach took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his fourth son and seventh child. The child, named after Harbaugh’s brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, was a bit anxious to arrive as the coach’s wife, Sarah, wasn’t due until Feb. 6.

Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious… God is good… — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

John’s first words uttered and witnessed by Deb Berman & great @MottChildren staff were “who’s got it better than us” s/o to Brandon NICU — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

He’s already being recruited by several schools. Stay tuned for his commitment. 💕 https://t.co/bxOGZS7cfV — James Harbaugh Jr. (@JamesHarbaughJr) January 11, 2017

Jim and Sarah Harbaugh now have four children together — Addison, Katherine, Jack and John. The other three children, Grace, James Jr. and Jay, are from Harbaugh’s first marriage.

Jay Harbaugh serves as the Wolverines’ tight ends coach as well as one of the two special teams coaches.