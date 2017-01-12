Les Miles reportedly ‘out’ as a candidate at Western Michigan

Well, at least theoretically it was fun while it lasted.

In a television interview Wednesday, former LSU head coach Les Miles intimated that he would be open to the Western Michigan job if it was offered. Based on one report, there will be no decision for the Mad Hatter to weigh.

Sources: Les Miles is out as a candidate to be the next head coach at WMU. Search is narrowing, expect decision start of next week. — Brian Kaufman (@BrianKaufmanTV) January 12, 2017

How serious a candidate, if at all, Miles was remains to be seen — FootballScoop.com noted they had heard the two sides spoke earlier in the week — although it always just seemed like he would end up in broadcasting for a year before getting back into the coaching game on the next spinning of the coaching carousel.

As for the WMU opening moving forward, it appears the search could be wrapped up as early as this weekend.

Tim Lester, a former Broncos quarterback who’s in the school’s Hall of Fame, and Northwestern assistant Matt MacPherson have interviewed for the job, as has Michigan running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley. It appears though that, like Miles’, Wheatley’s candidacy has come to an end.

Source: Former UM star Tyrone Wheatley appears to be out of the running for the Western Michigan job. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) January 12, 2017

Finally, FootballScoop is also reporting that WMU is planning to meet with current Alabama offensive line coach and former FIU head coach Mario Cristobal at some point Friday. Speculation is that Cristobal and Lester are the front-runners and that a decision — and even an announcement — could come as early as Saturday.