COLLEGE PARK, MD - SEPTEMBER 05: A general view as the Richmond Spiders play the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium on September 5, 2015 in College Park, Maryland.
Maryland, Virginia renew old rivalry with home-and-home series

By Bryan FischerJan 12, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

Conference realignment broke up dozens of traditional rivalries back in the early part of this decade but one that probably wasn’t on the radar of most fans was the longstanding game between Maryland and Virginia.

The two regional rivals played annually since 1957 when they were both in the ACC, but haven’t met since 2013 after the Terps departed for the greener pastures of the Big Ten. Looking to change that, the two schools announced on Thursday that they were renewing the game with a home-and-home series set to take place in the distant future.

According to releases from both programs, the Cavaliers will travel to College Park on September 16, 2023. That will be followed up by the Terps trip to Charlottesville on September 14, 2024.

Maryland has played Virginia 78 times, which the school notes is the most of any opponent in program history. The Terps lead the series 44-32-2 all-time and won the last two meetings back in 2012 and 2013.

So sure, it’s not as notable as Texas and Texas A&M or West Virginia and Pitt renewing a rivalry game but for those select fans in the Northeast, it’s an interesting bit of news to look forward to years from now.

P.J. Fleck still working on taking ‘Row the Boat’ to Minnesota

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: P.J. Fleck, head coach of the Western Michigan Broncos looks on during the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.
By Bryan FischerJan 12, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

Will P.J. Fleck keep rowing the boat in the Twin Cities? The new Minnesota head coach certainly would like to.

Fleck told ESPN on Thursday that he is working with his old school Western Michigan about bringing the trademark phrase with him to the Gophers after making the mantra key to his turnaround in Kalamazoo.

“It comes from a very personal, personal tragedy in my life and that’s where ‘Row the Boat’ came from,” said Fleck. “So, I really hope they do see that, and [that] they are willing to allow me to take that, but we’ll see as we move forward. I’m not sure what they’re going to do with it, but I really hope because of what it means, that I have the ability to at least purchase it, take it with me, and continue to change other people’s lives through tragedy, through adversity, in just a different area.”

Fleck told the network that the phrase came about after he and his wife lost their second son to a heart condition. The Broncos’s board of trustees currently owns the trademark, but have stayed mum on turning it over to their ex-coach so far.

Given how these things usually play out, it seems like the phrase will eventually make its way to the Big Ten once the two schools agree on some form of compensation. After handing Fleck a five-year contract worth $18.5 million, that probably won’t be too much of a hurdle for Minnesota but it may take some times for everything to fall into place.

Until then? The head coach will probably stick with saying ‘elite’ quite a bit until he can bring his trademark phrase to Minneapolis.

Michigan confirms hiring of Pep Hamilton

By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially official.

Following up on reports that have been simmering for a few days now, UM confirmed Thursday that Pep Hamilton has been hired as the Wolverines’ assistant head coach and passing-game coordinator.  The release also stated that “Hamilton will work with the Wolverines’ quarterbacks and wide receivers on a daily basis.”

Hamilton replaces Jedd Fisch, who left Ann Arbor earlier this year to take over as the offensive coordinator at UCLA.

“Pep Hamilton is a proven, outstanding football coach, husband and father,” said Harbaugh. “His teaching and mentoring skills have produced quality athletes and quality young men, including some of the finest quarterbacks and wide receivers in the country. We are thrilled and excited to have Pep and Nicole and their children — April, Jackson and Elizabeth — as members of our Michigan family.”

“It is an honor and privilege to be part of one of the most storied programs in college football history,” said Hamilton. “I look forward to working with Coach Harbaugh and members of the staff at Michigan. I am excited to get to work meeting our players so that I can assist with their development on the field and in the university community.”

Hamilton, of course, has a previous working relationship with his new boss, having served on Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford.  This past season, Hamilton was the top offensive assistant with the Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson claims back-to-back Manning Awards

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a touchdown by running back Wayne Gallman #9 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

Deshaun Watson may be off to the NFL, but he’s taking one more piece of collegiate hardware with him.

Thursday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Watson, one of 10 finalists, has been named as the recipient of the 2016 Manning Award.  The Clemson quarterback won the Manning after the 2015 season, making him the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

The other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were: J.T. Barrett (Ohio State), Jake Browning (Washington), Sam Darnold (USC), Luke Falk (Washington State), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Patrick Mahomes II (Texas Tech), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and Zach Terrell (Western Michigan).  Seven of those 10 finalists (Barrett, Browning, Darnold, Falk, Hurts, Jackson, Mayfield) will return in 2017 with another opportunity to claim the Manning.

The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a player’s performance in the postseason.  And what a postseason performance it was for Watson.

In the national championship game win over defending champ Alabama, Watson accounted for 463 yards of offense and four touchdowns against the vaunted Crimson Tide defense.  It was the perfect ending for a stellar collegiate career.

“Over the years, we have seen so many tremendous performances in the postseason, and this year we saw Deshaun Watson turn in an amazing two-game playoff performance,” said Archie Manning in a statement. “When the Allstate Sugar Bowl created the Manning Award in 2004, one of the key components was to recognize achievements throughout the entire year, including bowls, and now the playoff. This year is a prime example of why we do that.”

A Heisman finalist each of the past two seasons — some would say if the Heisman followed the Manning lead and voted after the postseason he would’ve won at least one — Watson also claimed the Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas quarterbacking awards.  He also won the former in 2015.

Geoff Collins puts finishing touches on first Temple staff

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 02: Temple live mascot Stella the Owl is seen prior to the game between the Army Black Knights and Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on September 2, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
By John TaylorJan 12, 2017, 2:04 PM EST

A little over four weeks after landing his first head-coaching job, Geoff Collins has completed his first coaching staff.

Temple announced Thursday that Collins has made three additions to his initial staff: Tony Lucas, Cory Robinson and Andrew Thacker.  Lucas will serve as running backs coach, Robinson defensive backs and Thacker linebackers.

Lucas and Thacker join the AAC program from the FCS level.  The former had spent the past four seasons at Delaware State, the latter was at Kennesaw State for the 2016 season.

Robinson served in the same capacity at Toledo this past season.

With the trio of hires, Collins’ nine-man on-field coaching staff is full.  The coach had previously brought in Dave Patenaude (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Taver Johnson (defensive coordinator/safeties), and Jim Panagos (defensive line) from outside the program.  In late December, it was announced that Collins had retained three coaches from Matt Rhule‘s staff: Ed Foley (tight ends), Frisman Jackson (wide receivers) and Chris Wiesehan (offensive line).