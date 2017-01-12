Maryland, Virginia renew old rivalry with home-and-home series

Conference realignment broke up dozens of traditional rivalries back in the early part of this decade but one that probably wasn’t on the radar of most fans was the longstanding game between Maryland and Virginia.

The two regional rivals played annually since 1957 when they were both in the ACC, but haven’t met since 2013 after the Terps departed for the greener pastures of the Big Ten. Looking to change that, the two schools announced on Thursday that they were renewing the game with a home-and-home series set to take place in the distant future.

According to releases from both programs, the Cavaliers will travel to College Park on September 16, 2023. That will be followed up by the Terps trip to Charlottesville on September 14, 2024.

Maryland has played Virginia 78 times, which the school notes is the most of any opponent in program history. The Terps lead the series 44-32-2 all-time and won the last two meetings back in 2012 and 2013.

So sure, it’s not as notable as Texas and Texas A&M or West Virginia and Pitt renewing a rivalry game but for those select fans in the Northeast, it’s an interesting bit of news to look forward to years from now.