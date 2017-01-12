Michigan confirms hiring of Pep Hamilton

The latest addition to Jim Harbaugh‘s staff is officially official.

Following up on reports that have been simmering for a few days now, UM confirmed Thursday that Pep Hamilton has been hired as the Wolverines’ assistant head coach and passing-game coordinator. The release also stated that “Hamilton will work with the Wolverines’ quarterbacks and wide receivers on a daily basis.”

Hamilton replaces Jedd Fisch, who left Ann Arbor earlier this year to take over as the offensive coordinator at UCLA.

“Pep Hamilton is a proven, outstanding football coach, husband and father,” said Harbaugh. “His teaching and mentoring skills have produced quality athletes and quality young men, including some of the finest quarterbacks and wide receivers in the country. We are thrilled and excited to have Pep and Nicole and their children — April, Jackson and Elizabeth — as members of our Michigan family.”

“It is an honor and privilege to be part of one of the most storied programs in college football history,” said Hamilton. “I look forward to working with Coach Harbaugh and members of the staff at Michigan. I am excited to get to work meeting our players so that I can assist with their development on the field and in the university community.”

Hamilton, of course, has a previous working relationship with his new boss, having served on Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford. This past season, Hamilton was the top offensive assistant with the Cleveland Browns.