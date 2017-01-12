On Twitter, Shai McKenzie announces transfer from Hokies

Shai McKenzie began his Virginia Tech career as one of the most decorated members of the Hokies’ 2014 recruiting class. In the end, and thanks in part to injury, he’ll fall far short of the hype.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday evening, the running back announced his decision to transfer from the Hokies and continue playing elsewhere. McKenzie plans to graduate from Tech this summer, meaning he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2017 if that’s the path he chooses.
The second chance to which McKenzie referred came back in 2015 when he was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The back was suspended and then reinstated, but served a one-game suspension to start the 2015 season.
A four-star 2014 recruit, only one signee was rated higher than McKenzie in Tech’s class that year. His career actually began with promise as he was second on the team in rushing as a true freshman when he went down with a torn ACL in the fifth game of the season. At that time, he had 269 yards on the ground; on the two years since, he ran for a combined 126 yards. His 2015 season was limited to two games because of the lingering effects of the ACL injury.
Well, at least theoretically it was fun while it lasted.
In a television interview Wednesday, former LSU head coach Les Miles intimated that he would be open to the Western Michigan job if it was offered. Based on one report, there will be no decision for the Mad Hatter to weigh.
How serious a candidate, if at all, Miles was remains to be seen — FootballScoop.com noted they had heard the two sides spoke earlier in the week — although it always just seemed like he would end up in broadcasting for a year before getting back into the coaching game on the next spinning of the coaching carousel.
As for the WMU opening moving forward, it appears the search could be wrapped up as early as this weekend.
Tim Lester, a former Broncos quarterback who’s in the school’s Hall of Fame, and Northwestern assistant Matt MacPherson have interviewed for the job, as has Michigan running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley. It appears though that, like Miles’, Wheatley’s candidacy has come to an end.
Finally, FootballScoop is also reporting that WMU is planning to meet with current Alabama offensive line coach and former FIU head coach Mario Cristobal at some point Friday. Speculation is that Cristobal and Lester are the front-runners and that a decision — and even an announcement — could come as early as Saturday.
Bowl season is over but playing football games in baseball stadiums is not.
UConn announced on Thursday evening that their non-conference matchup with Boston College on November 18, 2017 is being moved to Fenway Park, the historic home of the Boston Red Sox.
“We are thrilled to take part in the continuation of what we hope will be a long-time partnership with the Fenway Group and the Boston Red Sox,” UConn AD David Benedict said in a release. “This game will present our players an unforgettable experience playing in one of the most-renowned venues in American sport and provide UConn fans with a front row seat. We could not be happier to take part.”
The school notes that UConn will receive a guaranteed payment of $1.125 million for its participation in the game, the largest guarantee in Husky football history. The Eagles, however, will not be paid any money as a result of the contest. A game involving UMass and FCS squad Maine was also announced as part of the slate for the stadium and will take place the week prior.
New head coach Randy Edsall expressed plenty of excitement in a statement over the prospect of playing at Fenway but he probably isn’t too happy deep down about moving a home game so early in his second tenure with the Huskies to within a few miles of Boston College’s campus. Still, it should be a fun and unique atmosphere all things considered and one of the few reasons to actually tune in to see BC and UConn play a college football game if you’re not an alum of either school.
Bonus points for this series if the two teams can somehow involve the Green Monster in kicking field goals.
There are few more iconic sports advertising campaigns than the famous ‘Bo Knows’ Nike campaign surrounding former Auburn tailback Bo Jackson. As it turns out though, one of the greatest athletes of his generation didn’t know everything when it came to the game of football.
Specifically that would be about head injuries that come from playing the sport. Speaking to USA Today this week, the man who earned appearances in both the MLB All-Star game and the NFL Pro Bowl expressed some regret over playing the latter in light of new information and warned that he would never let his kids play the game that made him one of the most famous athletes in the country:
“If I knew back then what I know now,’’ Jackson told USA TODAY Sports, “I would have never played football. Never. I wish I had known about all of those head injuries, but no one knew that. And the people that did know that, they wouldn’t tell anybody.
“The game has gotten so violent, so rough. We’re so much more educated on this CTE stuff (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), there’s no way I would ever allow my kids to play football today.
“Even though I love the sport, I’d smack them in the mouth if they said they wanted to play football.”
Jackson has three children and won the Heisman Trophy back in 1985 with the Tigers. He was responsible for many memorable moments on the Plains (in multiple sports) and has appeared on the sidelines for several big Auburn games over the years.
While he’s not the only ex-athlete to comment on the impact of CTE in recent years, it’s a bit shocking to hear him say he would never play the sport if he’d known then what he knows now. While he doesn’t regret the way things played out in terms of his professional career getting cut short because of a hip injury, Jackson’s comments as a legendary college football player on not letting his kids play the game are sure to be discussed quite a bit in the future by parents, players and coaches.
Will P.J. Fleck keep rowing the boat in the Twin Cities? The new Minnesota head coach certainly would like to.
Fleck told ESPN on Thursday that he is working with his old school Western Michigan about bringing the trademark phrase with him to the Gophers after making the mantra key to his turnaround in Kalamazoo.
“It comes from a very personal, personal tragedy in my life and that’s where ‘Row the Boat’ came from,” said Fleck. “So, I really hope they do see that, and [that] they are willing to allow me to take that, but we’ll see as we move forward. I’m not sure what they’re going to do with it, but I really hope because of what it means, that I have the ability to at least purchase it, take it with me, and continue to change other people’s lives through tragedy, through adversity, in just a different area.”
Fleck told the network that the phrase came about after he and his wife lost their second son to a heart condition. The Broncos’s board of trustees currently owns the trademark, but have stayed mum on turning it over to their ex-coach so far.
Given how these things usually play out, it seems like the phrase will eventually make its way to the Big Ten once the two schools agree on some form of compensation. After handing Fleck a five-year contract worth $18.5 million, that probably won’t be too much of a hurdle for Minnesota but it may take some times for everything to fall into place.
Until then? The head coach will probably stick with saying ‘elite’ quite a bit until he can bring his trademark phrase to Minneapolis.