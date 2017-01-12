Reports: ‘No way,’ ‘no shot’ Art Briles becomes Auburn’s next OC

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

When Rhett Lashlee abruptly departed Auburn for UConn of all places, it left Gus Malzahn in need of a new offensive coordinator. Less than 24 hours into the search, we can safely cross one name off the list.

In the immediate aftermath of Lashlee’s surprise departure, the highly-toxic name of Art Briles came up as a potential replacement. The scandal-stained coach is certainly one of the best offensive minds in the sport, but the sexual assault scandal that resulted in his dismissal from Baylor has, at least for this season, made him an untouchable for almost any college football program.

Not that it’s really surprising, but one of those programs is indeed Auburn.

“No way” Briles becomes the the Tigers’ next coordinator, a high-level source told 247Sports.com. But wait. there’s more.

Art Briles will not be considered for Auburn OC job, source told @ESPN. Job is “wide open & (new OC) will run the offense,” source said — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 12, 2017

Source tells @FoxSports no shot that #Auburn hires Art Briles as next OC.. as ESPN & others have also reported this AM. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2017

Whatever direction Malzahn takes with his offense, it apparently — and rightly — won’t include Briles.