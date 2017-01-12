Reports: ‘No way,’ ‘no shot’ Art Briles becomes Auburn’s next OC

When Rhett Lashlee abruptly departed Auburn for UConn of all places, it left Gus Malzahn in need of a new offensive coordinator. Less than 24 hours into the search, we can safely cross one name off the list.
In the immediate aftermath of Lashlee’s surprise departure, the highly-toxic name of Art Briles came up as a potential replacement. The scandal-stained coach is certainly one of the best offensive minds in the sport, but the sexual assault scandal that resulted in his dismissal from Baylor has, at least for this season, made him an untouchable for almost any college football program.
Not that it’s really surprising, but one of those programs is indeed Auburn.
“No way” Briles becomes the the Tigers’ next coordinator, a high-level source told 247Sports.com. But wait. there’s more.
Whatever direction Malzahn takes with his offense, it apparently — and rightly — won’t include Briles.
Torrance Gibson may have left Ohio State, but he’s not leaving the state of Ohio.
Back in August, it was announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which Urban Meyer didn’t agree. In December, even as Gibson signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the head coach left the door open for the wide receiver’s return.
That appears to have since been shut as Gibson tells ESPN.com that he has committed to Cincinnati and will play for new Bearcats head coach and former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Luke Fickell. Instead of MGCCC, though, Gibson is enrolled at Cincinnati State in pursuit of an associate’s degree that would allow him to play for UC in 2017.
“I’m confident about what is happening in the Queen City,” Gibson told the website. “I’m just ready to roll.”
A four-star 2015 recruit, Gibson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. Coming to OSU as a dual-threat quarterback, Gibson was moved to wide receiver. At least at first, Fickell will move Gibson back to quarterback.
When you have a stable full of running backs returning, one’s bound to get antsy and bust out.
That’s the case with Derrick Gore, who took to Instagram Wednesday evening to announce that he has decided to transfer from Alabama and “explore the option of joining another program.” “These past two years have been nothing short of magical. It’s difficult to come up with the words to describe this journey here at The University of Alabama,” the redshirt sophomore wrote.
Gore was the fifth-leading rusher among Tide backs this season; all four of those ahead of him have eligibility remaining and are expected to return in 2017, not to mention the nation’s top recruit will be signing with ‘Bama and is a running back as well. So, there’s your transfer sign.
Gore came to the Crimson Tide from the junior college ranks in the Class of 2015. After rushing for 15 yards his first season, he ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 2016.
That lone touchdown came in the SEC championship game win over Florida. The back also contributed to another score in the game, blocking a punt that led to a touchdown.
The turf at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum can breathe a little easier this morning.
Last season, the famed venue served as the football home of the USC Trojans, of course, as well as the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, which will again play at the Coliseum in 2017 as it awaits its permanent home to be constructed. The San Diego Chargers, rumored to be on the move with the Rams and headed for the same college stadium, opted to remain for the 2016 season.
As the calendar has shifted to 2017, so has the Chargers’ stance as the NFL organization is expected to announce at some point Thursday that they too will be moving to Los Angeles beginning with the 2017 season. Unlike the Rams, however, the Chargers will not call the Coliseum home.
As part of their relocation plan for Los Angeles, the San Diego Chargers have an agreement to play at the StubHub Center in nearby Carson for the next two seasons before moving into their permanent new home in Inglewood with the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports late Wednesday.
The Rams will continue to play their home games at the Coliseum during the 2017 and 2018 NFL seasons before a permanent move to their $2.7 billion Inglewood stadium for the 2019 season.
If anything, Jim Harbaugh can now officially field one full side of a seven-on-seven drill.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the 53-year-old Michigan head coach took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his fourth son and seventh child. The child, named after Harbaugh’s brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, was a bit anxious to arrive as the coach’s wife, Sarah, wasn’t due until Feb. 6.
Jim and Sarah Harbaugh now have four children together — Addison, Katherine, Jack and John. The other three children, Grace, James Jr. and Jay, are from Harbaugh’s first marriage.
Jay Harbaugh serves as the Wolverines’ tight ends coach as well as one of the two special teams coaches.