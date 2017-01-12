TCU co-OC Doug Meacham heading to Kansas as solo OC

An odd set of offensive coordinator moves continues, with one Big 12 program losing one of its coordinators to another.

In a press release, Kansas announced that it has hired Doug Meacham as its offensive coordinator. Meacham had spent the past three seasons as one of TCU’s coordinators, sharing the duties with Sonny Cumbie.

In addition to his coordinating responsibilities, Meacham will also handle the Jayhawks wide receivers.

“I am thrilled to be adding someone of the caliber of Doug Meacham to our staff,” said head coach David Beaty in a statement. “Doug is someone I have admired for quite some time for his creativity on the offensive side of the ball. I have had to go up against him several times and it was always a huge challenge because of his ability to direct an offense. I am incredibly thankful to have him on our staff moving forward.”

The move is somewhat of a surprise because, well, it’s still Kansas, as well as the fact that Meacham has turned down “better” jobs in the past. It does, though, continue a surprising trend in the profession.

Just last night, Brett Lashlee left as the offensive coordinator at Auburn for the same job at UConn. A week ago, Tennessee coordinator Mike DeBord fled for Indiana in the same capacity. The man Meacham replaced, Rob Likens, “voluntarily” vacated his role in Lawrence to take the wide receivers coach position at Arizona State.