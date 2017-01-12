UConn moves 2017 football game against Boston College to Fenway Park

Bowl season is over but playing football games in baseball stadiums is not.

UConn announced on Thursday evening that their non-conference matchup with Boston College on November 18, 2017 is being moved to Fenway Park, the historic home of the Boston Red Sox.

“We are thrilled to take part in the continuation of what we hope will be a long-time partnership with the Fenway Group and the Boston Red Sox,” UConn AD David Benedict said in a release. “This game will present our players an unforgettable experience playing in one of the most-renowned venues in American sport and provide UConn fans with a front row seat. We could not be happier to take part.”

The school notes that UConn will receive a guaranteed payment of $1.125 million for its participation in the game, the largest guarantee in Husky football history. The Eagles, however, will not be paid any money as a result of the contest. A game involving UMass and FCS squad Maine was also announced as part of the slate for the stadium and will take place the week prior.

New head coach Randy Edsall expressed plenty of excitement in a statement over the prospect of playing at Fenway but he probably isn’t too happy deep down about moving a home game so early in his second tenure with the Huskies to within a few miles of Boston College’s campus. Still, it should be a fun and unique atmosphere all things considered and one of the few reasons to actually tune in to see BC and UConn play a college football game if you’re not an alum of either school.

Bonus points for this series if the two teams can somehow involve the Green Monster in kicking field goals.