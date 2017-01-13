Alabama trio officially rolls early from Crimson Tide to NFL draft

Not surprisingly, Alabama is losing handful of underclassmen to the NFL — albeit a smaller handful than some had projected.
At the schools annual press conference for junior NFL announcements, a trio of Crimson Tide football players — cornerback Marlon Humphrey, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (pictured) — confirmed that they will be leaving Tuscaloosa and make themselves available for the April NFL draft.
Robinson has been an All-American the past two seasons after earning Freshman All-American as a true freshman in 2014. He was a consensus All-American this season. Humphrey was also a Freshman All-American his redshirt season in 2015 before joining Robinson this season as an All-American.
This season, Stewart led the Tide in receiving yards (864), receiving touchdowns (eight) and yards per catch (16). His 54 receptions were second on the national title runners-up. The 6-1, 204-pound receiver finishes his ‘Bama career with 129 catches, 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Both Robinson and Humphrey were given first-round grades from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee. Stewart received an “other” grade.
There was some good news on the early-entry front as defensive backs Anthony Averett and Tony Brown, who both had considered leaving early, ultimately decided to return to Tuscaloosa for another season.
When Kentucky looked for a home-run ball or chunk yardage in the passing game in 2016, quite often they’d turn to Jeff Badet. This coming season, they’ll be forced to look in another direction.
In a somewhat surprising development, UK announced Friday that Badet has decided out of Mark Stoops‘ football program. No specific reason was given for the unexpected departure.
The wide receiver is expected to graduate in May, which would make him eligible to play at another FBS program this upcoming season.
“I want to thank all the coaches, especially Coach Stoops, for everything they’ve done for me over the past four years,” Badet said in a statement. “I also want to thank my brothers on the team and the Big Blue Nation for their support. I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to finish my career as a graduate transfer. I’ll always be proud of receiving my degree from UK and I’ll bleed blue forever.”
A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2013 recruiting class, Badet was third on the team in receptions and receiving yards as a true freshman. A leg injury in spring practice the following year — a tennis ball to the eye didn’t help either — led Badet to miss the 2014 season. Returning in 2015, he was third in receiving (29-430); in 2016, he led the team in receiving yards (670) and yards per catch (21.6).
That latter number was tops in the SEC and sixth nationally.
“I appreciate Jeff and the contributions he made to the program during his time here,” Stoops said in his statement. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
It appears Nick Saban will have another hole to fill on his Alabama coaching staff.
According to 247Sports.com, Mario Cristobal is leaving Saban’s staff to join Willie Taggart at Oregon as co-offensive coordinator. He would also serve as offensive line coach with the Ducks. Brett McMurphy of ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.
Hired in February of 2013, Cristobal has spent the past four seasons as the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Florida International for six years. In fact, the job at Oregon would mark his first west of the Mississippi since becoming a coach in 1998.
Thursday, reports surfaced that Cristobal was a candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Western Michigan. In fact, one had him meeting with university officials Friday to discuss the opening.
Instead, it appears Cristobal — and his South Florida recruiting roots — will be headed to Eugene.
The interior of Oklahoma State’s offensive line the season after next has just gotten stronger, to the detriment of Minnesota’s.
Earlier this month, rumblings were bubbling that Tyler Moore was seriously leaning toward a transfer from the Gophers. That lean has since morphed into a full-blown departure, with the offensive lineman confirming on Twitter that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career with the Big 12 Cowboys.
Moore will be forced to sit out the 2017 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. He’d then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Before a back injury knocked him out the Holiday Bowl this season, Moore had started 20 straight games at center for the Gophers. He started the final eight of his true freshman season in 2015, then all 12 in the regular season this past year.
Moore’s decision comes less than two weeks after Tracy Claeys was involuntarily shown the door and subsequently replaced as head coach by Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck.
It was reported Thursday that the 2016 season was the last for Travis Rudolph at Florida State. A day later, that’s been confirmed.
FSU announced via a press release that Rudolph is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2017 NFL draft. “This was a very difficult decision and one that I didn’t take lightly,” Rudolph said in a statement, adding, “It has truly been an honor to wear the Garnet and Gold.”
Rudolph will leave Tallahassee seventh on the football program’s all-time charts in career receptions with 153 and eighth in receiving yards with 2,311. This past season, he led the Seminoles with 56 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 6-1, 192-pound wide receiver’s best catch, though came when, on a trip to a Tallahassee middle school by the FSU football team, he noticed an autistic boy eating lunch by himself and joined him.