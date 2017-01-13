Craig Bohl ‘excited’ QB Josh Allen’s returning to Wyoming

If you listened to some of the growing draft chatter, Josh Allen had the kind of talent that wowed scouts and could’ve led to the redshirt sophomore being the first quarterback taken in the upcoming draft. Instead, he decided a little additional seasoning is in order.

Allen confirmed to Craig Bohl Thursday that he will indeed be returning to Wyoming for his fourth season, with the school confirming the news in a press release. This past season was Allen’s first full year as the starter and, while it didn’t prevent Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina from leaving early, it was likely a wise decision on his part to eschew the NFL and return to Wyoming — especially as it’ll give him another year in a pro-style offense.

“We always support our student-athletes in pursuing their potential professional options,” said Bohl in a statement. “We’re excited that Josh and his family have made the decision for him to return to Wyoming for next year and help continue to build on the success that our program enjoyed this past season.

“Now we’re looking forward to getting ready to play Iowa in our season opener next fall.”

In 2016, the 6-5, 222-pound Allen was first amongst Mountain West quarterbacks with 28 touchdowns; second in passing yards with 3,203; and third in passing efficiency (144.9). Those numbers were tied for 20th, 32nd and 33rd nationally.

Barring an unexpected development, 2017 will likely be Allen’s last season at the collegiate level.