FSU confirms WR Travis Rudolph leaving ‘Noles for NFL

It was reported Thursday that the 2016 season was the last for Travis Rudolph at Florida State. A day later, that’s been confirmed.
FSU announced via a press release that Rudolph is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2017 NFL draft. “This was a very difficult decision and one that I didn’t take lightly,” Rudolph said in a statement, adding, “It has truly been an honor to wear the Garnet and Gold.”
Rudolph will leave Tallahassee seventh on the football program’s all-time charts in career receptions with 153 and eighth in receiving yards with 2,311. This past season, he led the Seminoles with 56 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 6-1, 192-pound wide receiver’s best catch, though came when, on a trip to a Tallahassee middle school by the FSU football team, he noticed an autistic boy eating lunch by himself and joined him.
It appears Nick Saban will have another hole to fill on his Alabama coaching staff.
According to 247Sports.com, Mario Cristobal is leaving Saban’s staff to join Willie Taggart at Oregon as co-offensive coordinator. He would also serve as offensive line coach with the Ducks. Brett McMurphy of ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.
Hired in February of 2013, Cristobal has spent the past four seasons as the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Florida International for six years. In fact, the job at Oregon would mark his first west of the Mississippi since becoming a coach in 1998.
Thursday, reports surfaced that Cristobal was a candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Western Michigan. In fact, one had him meeting with university officials Friday to discuss the opening.
Instead, it appears Cristobal — and his South Florida recruiting roots — will be headed to Eugene.
The interior of Oklahoma State’s offensive line the season after next has just gotten stronger, to the detriment of Minnesota’s.
Earlier this month, rumblings were bubbling that Tyler Moore was seriously leaning toward a transfer from the Gophers. That lean has since morphed into a full-blown departure, with the offensive lineman confirming on Twitter that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career with the Big 12 Cowboys.
Moore will be forced to sit out the 2017 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. He’d then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Before a back injury knocked him out the Holiday Bowl this season, Moore had started 20 straight games at center for the Gophers. He started the final eight of his true freshman season in 2015, then all 12 in the regular season this past year.
Moore’s decision comes less than two weeks after Tracy Claeys was involuntarily shown the door and subsequently replaced as head coach by Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck.
For the first time since claiming the national championship, Clemson has seen a player abandon the winning ship.
While the football program has yet to confirm it, TigerNet.com is reporting that Jake Fruhmorgen has decided to transfer from Dabo Swinney‘s team and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the departure with the player’s father.
No reason was given for the departure, although the offensive lineman had been dealing with personal issues for months and didn’t play in a game after suffering a shoulder injury in late October. While the injury kept him out of a couple of games, he missed the latter quarter of the regular season, as well as the postseason, dealing with the unspecified issues that kept him away from the team.
Prior to all of that, the true sophomore had started the first eight games of the 2016 season at right tackle.
According to TigerNet, Florida and Michigan are potential landing spots. Regardless of where he ends up, Fruhmorgen would more than likely have to sit out the 2017 season if he ends up at another FBS school.
A four-star 2015 signee, Fruhmorgen was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida. As a true freshman, the 6-5, 290-pound lineman played in 11 games, starting one of those contests.
If you listened to some of the growing draft chatter, Josh Allen had the kind of talent that wowed scouts and could’ve led to the redshirt sophomore being the first quarterback taken in the upcoming draft. Instead, he decided a little additional seasoning is in order.
Allen confirmed to Craig Bohl Thursday that he will indeed be returning to Wyoming for his fourth season, with the school confirming the news in a press release. This past season was Allen’s first full year as the starter and, while it didn’t prevent Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina from leaving early, it was likely a wise decision on his part to eschew the NFL and return to Wyoming — especially as it’ll give him another year in a pro-style offense.
“We always support our student-athletes in pursuing their potential professional options,” said Bohl in a statement. “We’re excited that Josh and his family have made the decision for him to return to Wyoming for next year and help continue to build on the success that our program enjoyed this past season.
“Now we’re looking forward to getting ready to play Iowa in our season opener next fall.”
In 2016, the 6-5, 222-pound Allen was first amongst Mountain West quarterbacks with 28 touchdowns; second in passing yards with 3,203; and third in passing efficiency (144.9). Those numbers were tied for 20th, 32nd and 33rd nationally.
Barring an unexpected development, 2017 will likely be Allen’s last season at the collegiate level.