FSU confirms WR Travis Rudolph leaving ‘Noles for NFL

It was reported Thursday that the 2016 season was the last for Travis Rudolph at Florida State. A day later, that’s been confirmed.

FSU announced via a press release that Rudolph is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2017 NFL draft. “This was a very difficult decision and one that I didn’t take lightly,” Rudolph said in a statement, adding, “It has truly been an honor to wear the Garnet and Gold.”

Rudolph will leave Tallahassee seventh on the football program’s all-time charts in career receptions with 153 and eighth in receiving yards with 2,311. This past season, he led the Seminoles with 56 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6-1, 192-pound wide receiver’s best catch, though came when, on a trip to a Tallahassee middle school by the FSU football team, he noticed an autistic boy eating lunch by himself and joined him.