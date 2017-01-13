LSU receiver Malachi Dupre latest junior off to the NFL Draft

Add another talented junior to the list of underclassmen who are skipping their senior season for the 2017 NFL Draft.

LSU receiver Malachi Dupre announced on Twitter that he would be moving on from Baton Rouge and be heading to the NFL.

Dupre joined the Tigers as one of the highest rated recruits in the nation but never quite lived up to that potential during his time at the school in terms of numbers. Despite that, he ended his time in college on a high note with a career-high 139 receiving yards in LSU’s win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.

Dupree also wound up leading the team in yards, catches and touchdown receptions in 2016.