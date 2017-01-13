LSU receiver Malachi Dupre latest junior off to the NFL Draft

Add another talented junior to the list of underclassmen who are skipping their senior season for the 2017 NFL Draft.
LSU receiver Malachi Dupre announced on Twitter that he would be moving on from Baton Rouge and be heading to the NFL.
Dupre joined the Tigers as one of the highest rated recruits in the nation but never quite lived up to that potential during his time at the school in terms of numbers. Despite that, he ended his time in college on a high note with a career-high 139 receiving yards in LSU’s win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.
Dupree also wound up leading the team in yards, catches and touchdown receptions in 2016.
Nebraska head coach Mike Riley surprised many when he let longtime defensive coordinator Mark Banker go this week but didn’t leave Cornhuskers fans wondering what direction he was going to go on that side of the ball for long.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported on Friday evening that former UConn head coach Bob Diaco was taking over as Big Red’s new defensive coordinator.
The youthful coach went 11-26 over three seasons in Storrs, pulling a few upsets along the ways but struggled to get things going on the offensive end that eventually led to his replacement by former head man Randy Edsall.
Perhaps most interesting is the fact that the Blackshirts will be undergoing a transformation on the defensive side of the ball with the hire of Diaco, as he is highly regarded for his 3-4 defenses. The team mostly ran the 4-3 under Banker.
Diaco won the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach back in 2012 when he coordinated Notre Dame’s defense when they completed an undefeated season and made it to the BCS national title game. He reportedly was also in the running to take the same position at Arkansas among others.
Western Michigan appears to have found a new captain to row the boat.
According to FootballScoop and several others, former Broncos quarterback and recent Purdue coach Tim Lester is set to be hired as the replacement for P.J. Fleck in Kalamazoo.
The return home to the alma mater is the second coaching stint at the school for Lester, who served as quarterbacks coach of the Broncos from 2005-2006. He was himself a record-setting signal-caller for the team back in the late 1990’s and is a member of the program’s athletic hall of fame.
Lester most recently served as quarterbacks coach at Purdue in 2016 and spent the prior two seasons in a similar role at Syracuse, where he added offensive coordinator duties in the middle of the 2014 campaign. He has several years of head coaching experience after running DIII Elmhurst just before he left for upstate New York.
While there were rumors of former LSU head coach Les Miles and Michigan assistant Tyrone Wheatley possibly being in the mix to replace Minnesota’s Fleck, it appears the Broncos are plucking an alum to be their next head coach.
Few programs deal with a January full of roster turnover quite like Alabama and that was certainly the case with a few expected decision coming from players looking to continue their careers outside of Tuscaloosa.
In addition to a trio of juniors announcing they would be leaving for the NFL Draft, backup quarterback David Cornwell followed up on his decision to transfer from the program by tweeting that he would be continuing his career at Nevada.
Cornwell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and a former Elite 11 signal-caller prior to enrolling early at Alabama. He redshirted his first season and then was somewhat buried on the depth chart in subsequent seasons, appearing only twice in game action during the 2016 campaign.
With rising sophomore Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched as the starter for the Crimson Tide, the quarterback meeting room was naturally going to thin out and Cornwell is the third QB to leave the program in the past few months as a result. He is set to join the Wolfpack’s new head coach Jay Norvell out in Reno, where he’ll have two seasons left of eligibility as a graduate transfer starting this year.
The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship is over and all of the trophies have been handed out, but there’s still plenty of business left to do for the organization responsible for the sport’s postseason.
The first item of business is determining who will fill vacant spots on the CFP Selection Committee. According to ESPN, one name expected to be selected is Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.
Smith certainly has the credentials to join the committee for a term, having played on Notre Dame’s 1973 national title team as a defensive end and been a member of the NCAA’s men’s basketball selection committee for five years (including one as the chairman).
Three committee members terms have expired and Smith is expected to fill the role vacated by Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and ex-coach Bobby Johnson are also outgoing members of the committee.
The selection of Smith to fill one of those spots will certainly be well received inside the college athletics community given his connections and reputation in the industry. Still, it will be interesting to see how fans in general are receptive to yet another athletic director of a perennial playoff contender serving as one of the members of the committee.