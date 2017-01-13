Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining CFP Selection Committee

The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship is over and all of the trophies have been handed out, but there’s still plenty of business left to do for the organization responsible for the sport’s postseason.
The first item of business is determining who will fill vacant spots on the CFP Selection Committee. According to ESPN, one name expected to be selected is Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.
Smith certainly has the credentials to join the committee for a term, having played on Notre Dame’s 1973 national title team as a defensive end and been a member of the NCAA’s men’s basketball selection committee for five years (including one as the chairman).
Three committee members terms have expired and Smith is expected to fill the role vacated by Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and ex-coach Bobby Johnson are also outgoing members of the committee.
The selection of Smith to fill one of those spots will certainly be well received inside the college athletics community given his connections and reputation in the industry. Still, it will be interesting to see how fans in general are receptive to yet another athletic director of a perennial playoff contender serving as one of the members of the committee.
Few programs deal with a January full of roster turnover quite like Alabama and that was certainly the case with a few expected decision coming from players looking to continue their careers outside of Tuscaloosa.
In addition to a trio of juniors announcing they would be leaving for the NFL Draft, backup quarterback David Cornwell followed up on his decision to transfer from the program by tweeting that he would be continuing his career at Nevada.
Cornwell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and a former Elite 11 signal-caller prior to enrolling early at Alabama. He redshirted his first season and then was somewhat buried on the depth chart in subsequent seasons, appearing only twice in game action during the 2016 campaign.
With rising sophomore Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched as the starter for the Crimson Tide, the quarterback meeting room was naturally going to thin out and Cornwell is the third QB to leave the program in the past few months as a result. He is set to join the Wolfpack’s new head coach Jay Norvell out in Reno, where he’ll have two seasons left of eligibility as a graduate transfer starting this year.
Earlier Friday, we noted that offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen had decided to transfer from Clemson. A few hours later, another Tiger has parted ways with the reigning national champions.
According to TigerNet.com, Tyshon Dye is opting to leave the Tigers and transfer to an unknown destination. Clemson officials have thus far declined to address the running back’s status with the team moving forward.
While no reason for transfer was given, it’s believed the back will be looking for a better opportunity at playing time wherever he lands.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.
After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title was tied for sixth on the team.
When Kentucky looked for a home-run ball or chunk yardage in the passing game in 2016, quite often they’d turn to Jeff Badet. This coming season, they’ll be forced to look in another direction.
In a somewhat surprising development, UK announced Friday that Badet has decided out of Mark Stoops‘ football program. No specific reason was given for the unexpected departure.
The wide receiver is expected to graduate in May, which would make him eligible to play at another FBS program this upcoming season.
“I want to thank all the coaches, especially Coach Stoops, for everything they’ve done for me over the past four years,” Badet said in a statement. “I also want to thank my brothers on the team and the Big Blue Nation for their support. I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to finish my career as a graduate transfer. I’ll always be proud of receiving my degree from UK and I’ll bleed blue forever.”
A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2013 recruiting class, Badet was third on the team in receptions and receiving yards as a true freshman. A leg injury in spring practice the following year — a tennis ball to the eye didn’t help either — led Badet to miss the 2014 season. Returning in 2015, he was third in receiving (29-430); in 2016, he led the team in receiving yards (670) and yards per catch (21.6).
That latter number was tops in the SEC and sixth nationally.
“I appreciate Jeff and the contributions he made to the program during his time here,” Stoops said in his statement. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Not surprisingly, Alabama is losing handful of underclassmen to the NFL — albeit a smaller handful than some had projected.
At the schools annual press conference for junior NFL announcements, a trio of Crimson Tide football players — cornerback Marlon Humphrey, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (pictured) — confirmed that they will be leaving Tuscaloosa and make themselves available for the April NFL draft.
Robinson has been an All-American the past two seasons after earning Freshman All-American as a true freshman in 2014. He was a consensus All-American this season. Humphrey was also a Freshman All-American his redshirt season in 2015 before joining Robinson this season as an All-American.
This season, Stewart led the Tide in receiving yards (864), receiving touchdowns (eight) and yards per catch (16). His 54 receptions were second on the national title runners-up. The 6-1, 204-pound receiver finishes his ‘Bama career with 129 catches, 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Both Robinson and Humphrey were given first-round grades from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee. Stewart received an “other” grade.
There was some good news on the early-entry front as defensive backs Anthony Averett and Tony Brown, who both had considered leaving early, ultimately decided to return to Tuscaloosa for another season.