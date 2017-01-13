Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining CFP Selection Committee

The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship is over and all of the trophies have been handed out, but there’s still plenty of business left to do for the organization responsible for the sport’s postseason.

The first item of business is determining who will fill vacant spots on the CFP Selection Committee. According to ESPN, one name expected to be selected is Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

Smith certainly has the credentials to join the committee for a term, having played on Notre Dame’s 1973 national title team as a defensive end and been a member of the NCAA’s men’s basketball selection committee for five years (including one as the chairman).

Three committee members terms have expired and Smith is expected to fill the role vacated by Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and ex-coach Bobby Johnson are also outgoing members of the committee.

The selection of Smith to fill one of those spots will certainly be well received inside the college athletics community given his connections and reputation in the industry. Still, it will be interesting to see how fans in general are receptive to yet another athletic director of a perennial playoff contender serving as one of the members of the committee.