Report: Western Michigan to hire Tim Lester as P.J. Fleck’s replacement

Western Michigan appears to have found a new captain to row the boat.

According to FootballScoop and several others, former Broncos quarterback and recent Purdue coach Tim Lester is set to be hired as the replacement for P.J. Fleck in Kalamazoo.

The return home to the alma mater is the second coaching stint at the school for Lester, who served as quarterbacks coach of the Broncos from 2005-2006. He was himself a record-setting signal-caller for the team back in the late 1990’s and is a member of the program’s athletic hall of fame.

Lester most recently served as quarterbacks coach at Purdue in 2016 and spent the prior two seasons in a similar role at Syracuse, where he added offensive coordinator duties in the middle of the 2014 campaign. He has several years of head coaching experience after running DIII Elmhurst just before he left for upstate New York.

While there were rumors of former LSU head coach Les Miles and Michigan assistant Tyrone Wheatley possibly being in the mix to replace Minnesota’s Fleck, it appears the Broncos are plucking an alum to be their next head coach.