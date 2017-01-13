Reports: Alabama assistant Mario Cristobal leaving for co-OC job at Oregon

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It appears Nick Saban will have another hole to fill on his Alabama coaching staff.

According to 247Sports.com, Mario Cristobal is leaving Saban’s staff to join Willie Taggart at Oregon as co-offensive coordinator. He would also serve as offensive line coach with the Ducks. Brett McMurphy of ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.

Hired in February of 2013, Cristobal has spent the past four seasons as the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Florida International for six years. In fact, the job at Oregon would mark his first west of the Mississippi since becoming a coach in 1998.

Thursday, reports surfaced that Cristobal was a candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Western Michigan. In fact, one had him meeting with university officials Friday to discuss the opening.

Instead, it appears Cristobal — and his South Florida recruiting roots — will be headed to Eugene.