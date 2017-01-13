Reports: OL Jake Fruhmorgen transferring from Clemson

For the first time since claiming the national championship, Clemson has seen a player abandon the winning ship.

While the football program has yet to confirm it, TigerNet.com is reporting that Jake Fruhmorgen has decided to transfer from Dabo Swinney‘s team and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the departure with the player’s father.

No reason was given for the departure, although the offensive lineman had been dealing with personal issues for months and didn’t play in a game after suffering a shoulder injury in late October. While the injury kept him out of a couple of games, he missed the latter quarter of the regular season, as well as the postseason, dealing with the unspecified issues that kept him away from the team.

Prior to all of that, the true sophomore had started the first eight games of the 2016 season at right tackle.

According to TigerNet, Florida and Michigan are potential landing spots. Regardless of where he ends up, Fruhmorgen would more than likely have to sit out the 2017 season if he ends up at another FBS school.

A four-star 2015 signee, Fruhmorgen was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida. As a true freshman, the 6-5, 290-pound lineman played in 11 games, starting one of those contests.