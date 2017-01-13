Reports: OL Jake Fruhmorgen transferring from Clemson

For the first time since claiming the national championship, Clemson has seen a player abandon the winning ship.
While the football program has yet to confirm it, TigerNet.com is reporting that Jake Fruhmorgen has decided to transfer from Dabo Swinney‘s team and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the departure with the player’s father.
No reason was given for the departure, although the offensive lineman had been dealing with personal issues for months and didn’t play in a game after suffering a shoulder injury in late October. While the injury kept him out of a couple of games, he missed the latter quarter of the regular season, as well as the postseason, dealing with the unspecified issues that kept him away from the team.
Prior to all of that, the true sophomore had started the first eight games of the 2016 season at right tackle.
According to TigerNet, Florida and Michigan are potential landing spots. Regardless of where he ends up, Fruhmorgen would more than likely have to sit out the 2017 season if he ends up at another FBS school.
A four-star 2015 signee, Fruhmorgen was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida. As a true freshman, the 6-5, 290-pound lineman played in 11 games, starting one of those contests.
If you listened to some of the growing draft chatter, Josh Allen had the kind of talent that wowed scouts and could’ve led to the redshirt sophomore being the first quarterback taken in the upcoming draft. Instead, he decided a little additional seasoning is in order.
Allen confirmed to Craig Bohl Thursday that he will indeed be returning to Wyoming for his fourth season, with the school confirming the news in a press release. This past season was Allen’s first full year as the starter and, while it didn’t prevent Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina from leaving early, it was likely a wise decision on his part to eschew the NFL and return to Wyoming — especially as it’ll give him another year in a pro-style offense.
“We always support our student-athletes in pursuing their potential professional options,” said Bohl in a statement. “We’re excited that Josh and his family have made the decision for him to return to Wyoming for next year and help continue to build on the success that our program enjoyed this past season.
“Now we’re looking forward to getting ready to play Iowa in our season opener next fall.”
In 2016, the 6-5, 222-pound Allen was first amongst Mountain West quarterbacks with 28 touchdowns; second in passing yards with 3,203; and third in passing efficiency (144.9). Those numbers were tied for 20th, 32nd and 33rd nationally.
Barring an unexpected development, 2017 will likely be Allen’s last season at the collegiate level.
Shai McKenzie began his Virginia Tech career as one of the most decorated members of the Hokies’ 2014 recruiting class. In the end, and thanks in part to injury, he’ll fall far short of the hype.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday evening, the running back announced his decision to transfer from the Hokies and continue playing elsewhere. McKenzie plans to graduate from Tech this summer, meaning he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2017 if that’s the path he chooses.
The second chance to which McKenzie referred came back in 2015 when he was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The back was suspended and then reinstated, but served a one-game suspension to start the 2015 season.
A four-star 2014 recruit, only one signee was rated higher than McKenzie in Tech’s class that year. His career actually began with promise as he was second on the team in rushing as a true freshman when he went down with a torn ACL in the fifth game of the season. At that time, he had 269 yards on the ground; on the two years since, he ran for a combined 126 yards. His 2015 season was limited to two games because of the lingering effects of the ACL injury.
Well, at least theoretically it was fun while it lasted.
In a television interview Wednesday, former LSU head coach Les Miles intimated that he would be open to the Western Michigan job if it was offered. Based on one report, there will be no decision for the Mad Hatter to weigh.
How serious a candidate, if at all, Miles was remains to be seen — FootballScoop.com noted they had heard the two sides spoke earlier in the week — although it always just seemed like he would end up in broadcasting for a year before getting back into the coaching game on the next spinning of the coaching carousel.
As for the WMU opening moving forward, it appears the search could be wrapped up as early as this weekend.
Tim Lester, a former Broncos quarterback who’s in the school’s Hall of Fame, and Northwestern assistant Matt MacPherson have interviewed for the job, as has Michigan running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley. It appears though that, like Miles’, Wheatley’s candidacy has come to an end.
Finally, FootballScoop is also reporting that WMU is planning to meet with current Alabama offensive line coach and former FIU head coach Mario Cristobal at some point Friday. Speculation is that Cristobal and Lester are the front-runners and that a decision — and even an announcement — could come as early as Saturday.
Bowl season is over but playing football games in baseball stadiums is not.
UConn announced on Thursday evening that their non-conference matchup with Boston College on November 18, 2017 is being moved to Fenway Park, the historic home of the Boston Red Sox.
“We are thrilled to take part in the continuation of what we hope will be a long-time partnership with the Fenway Group and the Boston Red Sox,” UConn AD David Benedict said in a release. “This game will present our players an unforgettable experience playing in one of the most-renowned venues in American sport and provide UConn fans with a front row seat. We could not be happier to take part.”
The school notes that UConn will receive a guaranteed payment of $1.125 million for its participation in the game, the largest guarantee in Husky football history. The Eagles, however, will not be paid any money as a result of the contest. A game involving UMass and FCS squad Maine was also announced as part of the slate for the stadium and will take place the week prior.
New head coach Randy Edsall expressed plenty of excitement in a statement over the prospect of playing at Fenway but he probably isn’t too happy deep down about moving a home game so early in his second tenure with the Huskies to within a few miles of Boston College’s campus. Still, it should be a fun and unique atmosphere all things considered and one of the few reasons to actually tune in to see BC and UConn play a college football game if you’re not an alum of either school.
Bonus points for this series if the two teams can somehow involve the Green Monster in kicking field goals.