Starting center leaving Minnesota for Oklahoma State

The interior of Oklahoma State’s offensive line the season after next has just gotten stronger, to the detriment of Minnesota’s.

Earlier this month, rumblings were bubbling that Tyler Moore was seriously leaning toward a transfer from the Gophers. That lean has since morphed into a full-blown departure, with the offensive lineman confirming on Twitter that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career with the Big 12 Cowboys.

Moore will be forced to sit out the 2017 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. He’d then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Before a back injury knocked him out the Holiday Bowl this season, Moore had started 20 straight games at center for the Gophers. He started the final eight of his true freshman season in 2015, then all 12 in the regular season this past year.

Moore’s decision comes less than two weeks after Tracy Claeys was involuntarily shown the door and subsequently replaced as head coach by Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck.