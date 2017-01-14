Clemson defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks announces retirement

In addition to a plethora of players, Clemson will have to replace one of its assistant coaches as it gears up for a title defense this fall.

At the Tigers’ national championship celebration on Saturday, Clemson announced through head coach Dabo Swinney that associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks has retired from coaching.

“There has never been a coach that has been more committed or cares about his players more than Dan Brooks. Ever,” Swinney said, via TigerNet. “Dan is 65 and decided he wants to retire and go out on top. I tried to talk him out of it, but this is what he wants to do. Dan Brooks – you deserve this, brother. You deserve this.”

Brooks spent eight seasons on staff — he was an original member of Swinney’s first full-time staff — and spent 33 years in coaching. The Tigers finished the last four seasons as the FBS leader in tackles for loss, collecting a total of 510 stops behind the line and 180 sacks over that 56-game stretch.

TigerNet notes Brooks produced 30 NFL draft picks, seven 1st-round picks, three All-Americans, 14 all-conference selections and one Outland Trophy winner in his 410 total games as a coach.

In addition to claiming the national title, Brooks also goes out winning the American Football Coaches’ Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year award for FBS.