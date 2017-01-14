Connecticut names Villanova’s Billy Crocker defensive coordinator

New UConn head coach Randy Edsall has named Billy Crocker his defensive coordinator, the program announced Saturday.
Crocker arrives from Villanova, where he helped the Wildcats build one of the most successful defenses in FCS. Villanova led the subdivision in total defense (259.9 yards per game allowed) and scoring defense (15 points per game allowed) this season. ‘Nova’s scoring defense average was cut in half (30.6 points per game) from the number Crocker inherited before taking over in 2012.
At Connecticut, he’ll be responsible for a defense that placed 65th nationally in both yards per play and points per game allowed.
“I am very excited to have Billy join our staff as the defensive coordinator,” Edsall said in a statement. “When you research the work that he has done the past several years with the Villanova defense, the productivity and improvement is unprecedented. I am thrilled to bring the Connecticut native back to work with us here at UConn.”
Crocker spent a total of 12 seasons at Connecticut; prior to that, he served as running backs coach at Albany. Though this will be his first job in the state, Crocker is a Connecticut native, hailing from Waterford, Conn.
Crocker will earn $300,000 per year over the course of his 3-year contract.
In addition to a plethora of players, Clemson will have to replace one of its assistant coaches as it gears up for a title defense this fall.
At the Tigers’ national championship celebration on Saturday, Clemson announced through head coach Dabo Swinney that associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks has retired from coaching.
“There has never been a coach that has been more committed or cares about his players more than Dan Brooks. Ever,” Swinney said, via TigerNet. “Dan is 65 and decided he wants to retire and go out on top. I tried to talk him out of it, but this is what he wants to do. Dan Brooks – you deserve this, brother. You deserve this.”
Brooks spent eight seasons on staff — he was an original member of Swinney’s first full-time staff — and spent 33 years in coaching. The Tigers finished the last four seasons as the FBS leader in tackles for loss, collecting a total of 510 stops behind the line and 180 sacks over that 56-game stretch.
TigerNet notes Brooks produced 30 NFL draft picks, seven 1st-round picks, three All-Americans, 14 all-conference selections and one Outland Trophy winner in his 410 total games as a coach.
In addition to claiming the national title, Brooks also goes out winning the American Football Coaches’ Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year award for FBS.
Jake Spavital worked for Dana Hologrsen three different times spread across four years, and now the two are set to reunite again.
According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Spavital will return to West Virginia to serve as offensive coordinator in 2017. Spavital spent the ’16 campaign in a similar capacity at California. With Spavital coming aboard, Joe Wickline will transition back to coaching the offensive line, as he has for the majority of his career.
Spavital served as as graduate assistant under Holgorsen at Houston in 2009, followed him to Oklahoma State as a graduate assistant for the 2010 season, then served as Holgorsen’s quarterbacks coach at West Virginia in 2011-12. He left Morgantown to coach quarterbacks and coordinate the offense at Texas A&M from 2013-15.
The combination of Holgorsen, Wickline and Spavital helped create the No. 3 total offense, No. 8 yards per play offense and No. 3 scoring offense in the country in 2010.
West Virginia’s 2016 attack ranked 26th in yards per play and 49th in scoring en route to a 10-3 record and a No. 18 final ranking in the AP poll.
California interviewed Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox earlier this week, and now the two sides have reportedly made their mutual interest official.
According to Brett McMurphy of ESPN, the Golden Bears will hire Wilcox to serve as their new head coach on a 5-year contract.
Wilcox, 40, has never served as a head coach previously, but has extensive experience on the West Coast. A Eugene native, Wilcox played at Oregon in the late ’90’s, then began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boise State in 2000. His first full-time job came as the linebackers coach at California under Jeff Tedford, then landed defensive coordinator jobs at Tennessee, Washington, USC and, of course, Wisconsin.
His Badgers defense ranked 18th nationally in yards per play allowed and fourth in scoring in 2016. In 2017, Wilcox will inherit a defense that ranked 122nd and 127th in those respective categories.
The Golden Bears, who fired Sonny Dykes on Jan. 8, finished 5-7 in 2016 and have finished below .500 in four of their last five seasons.
Add another talented junior to the list of underclassmen who are skipping their senior season for the 2017 NFL Draft.
LSU receiver Malachi Dupre announced on Twitter that he would be moving on from Baton Rouge and be heading to the NFL.
Dupre joined the Tigers as one of the highest rated recruits in the nation but never quite lived up to that potential during his time at the school in terms of numbers. Despite that, he ended his time in college on a high note with a career-high 139 receiving yards in LSU’s win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.
Dupree also wound up leading the team in yards, catches and touchdown receptions in 2016.