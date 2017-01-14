Connecticut names Villanova’s Billy Crocker defensive coordinator

New UConn head coach Randy Edsall has named Billy Crocker his defensive coordinator, the program announced Saturday.

Crocker arrives from Villanova, where he helped the Wildcats build one of the most successful defenses in FCS. Villanova led the subdivision in total defense (259.9 yards per game allowed) and scoring defense (15 points per game allowed) this season. ‘Nova’s scoring defense average was cut in half (30.6 points per game) from the number Crocker inherited before taking over in 2012.

At Connecticut, he’ll be responsible for a defense that placed 65th nationally in both yards per play and points per game allowed.

“I am very excited to have Billy join our staff as the defensive coordinator,” Edsall said in a statement. “When you research the work that he has done the past several years with the Villanova defense, the productivity and improvement is unprecedented. I am thrilled to bring the Connecticut native back to work with us here at UConn.”

Crocker spent a total of 12 seasons at Connecticut; prior to that, he served as running backs coach at Albany. Though this will be his first job in the state, Crocker is a Connecticut native, hailing from Waterford, Conn.

Crocker will earn $300,000 per year over the course of his 3-year contract.