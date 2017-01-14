Jake Spavital set to reunite with Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia

Jake Spavital worked for Dana Hologrsen three different times spread across four years, and now the two are set to reunite again.
According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Spavital will return to West Virginia to serve as offensive coordinator in 2017. Spavital spent the ’16 campaign in a similar capacity at California. With Spavital coming aboard, Joe Wickline will transition back to coaching the offensive line, as he has for the majority of his career.
Spavital served as as graduate assistant under Holgorsen at Houston in 2009, followed him to Oklahoma State as a graduate assistant for the 2010 season, then served as Holgorsen’s quarterbacks coach at West Virginia in 2011-12. He left Morgantown to coach quarterbacks and coordinate the offense at Texas A&M from 2013-15.
The combination of Holgorsen, Wickline and Spavital helped create the No. 3 total offense, No. 8 yards per play offense and No. 3 scoring offense in the country in 2010.
West Virginia’s 2016 attack ranked 26th in yards per play and 49th in scoring en route to a 10-3 record and a No. 18 final ranking in the AP poll.
California interviewed Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox earlier this week, and now the two sides have reportedly made their mutual interest official.
According to Brett McMurphy of ESPN, the Golden Bears will hire Wilcox to serve as their new head coach on a 5-year contract.
Wilcox, 40, has never served as a head coach previously, but has extensive experience on the West Coast. A Eugene native, Wilcox played at Oregon in the late ’90’s, then began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boise State in 2000. His first full-time job came as the linebackers coach at California under Jeff Tedford, then landed defensive coordinator jobs at Tennessee, Washington, USC and, of course, Wisconsin.
His Badgers defense ranked 18th nationally in yards per play allowed and fourth in scoring in 2016. In 2017, Wilcox will inherit a defense that ranked 122nd and 127th in those respective categories.
The Golden Bears, who fired Sonny Dykes on Jan. 8, finished 5-7 in 2016 and have finished below .500 in four of their last five seasons.
Add another talented junior to the list of underclassmen who are skipping their senior season for the 2017 NFL Draft.
LSU receiver Malachi Dupre announced on Twitter that he would be moving on from Baton Rouge and be heading to the NFL.
Dupre joined the Tigers as one of the highest rated recruits in the nation but never quite lived up to that potential during his time at the school in terms of numbers. Despite that, he ended his time in college on a high note with a career-high 139 receiving yards in LSU’s win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.
Dupree also wound up leading the team in yards, catches and touchdown receptions in 2016.
Nebraska head coach Mike Riley surprised many when he let longtime defensive coordinator Mark Banker go this week but didn’t leave Cornhuskers fans wondering what direction he was going to go on that side of the ball for long.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported on Friday evening that former UConn head coach Bob Diaco was taking over as Big Red’s new defensive coordinator.
The youthful coach went 11-26 over three seasons in Storrs, pulling a few upsets along the ways but struggled to get things going on the offensive end that eventually led to his replacement by former head man Randy Edsall.
Perhaps most interesting is the fact that the Blackshirts will be undergoing a transformation on the defensive side of the ball with the hire of Diaco, as he is highly regarded for his 3-4 defenses. The team mostly ran the 4-3 under Banker.
Diaco won the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach back in 2012 when he coordinated Notre Dame’s defense when they completed an undefeated season and made it to the BCS national title game. He reportedly was also in the running to take the same position at Arkansas among others.
Western Michigan appears to have found a new captain to row the boat.
According to FootballScoop and several others, former Broncos quarterback and recent Purdue coach Tim Lester is set to be hired as the replacement for P.J. Fleck in Kalamazoo.
The return home to the alma mater is the second coaching stint at the school for Lester, who served as quarterbacks coach of the Broncos from 2005-2006. He was himself a record-setting signal-caller for the team back in the late 1990’s and is a member of the program’s athletic hall of fame.
Lester most recently served as quarterbacks coach at Purdue in 2016 and spent the prior two seasons in a similar role at Syracuse, where he added offensive coordinator duties in the middle of the 2014 campaign. He has several years of head coaching experience after running DIII Elmhurst just before he left for upstate New York.
While there were rumors of former LSU head coach Les Miles and Michigan assistant Tyrone Wheatley possibly being in the mix to replace Minnesota’s Fleck, it appears the Broncos are plucking an alum to be their next head coach.