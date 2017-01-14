Jake Spavital set to reunite with Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jake Spavital worked for Dana Hologrsen three different times spread across four years, and now the two are set to reunite again.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Spavital will return to West Virginia to serve as offensive coordinator in 2017. Spavital spent the ’16 campaign in a similar capacity at California. With Spavital coming aboard, Joe Wickline will transition back to coaching the offensive line, as he has for the majority of his career.

SOURCE: #Cal’s Jake Spavital will become the new offensive coordinator at #WVU. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2017

SOURCE: Joe Wickline will take over as #WVU's new O-line coach. He, Jake Spavital & Dana all worked together at #OkState. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2017

Spavital served as as graduate assistant under Holgorsen at Houston in 2009, followed him to Oklahoma State as a graduate assistant for the 2010 season, then served as Holgorsen’s quarterbacks coach at West Virginia in 2011-12. He left Morgantown to coach quarterbacks and coordinate the offense at Texas A&M from 2013-15.

The combination of Holgorsen, Wickline and Spavital helped create the No. 3 total offense, No. 8 yards per play offense and No. 3 scoring offense in the country in 2010.

West Virginia’s 2016 attack ranked 26th in yards per play and 49th in scoring en route to a 10-3 record and a No. 18 final ranking in the AP poll.