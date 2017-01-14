SEC’s leading tackler Zach Cunningham declares for the 2017 NFL Draft

It’s not often that Vanderbilt is a must-stop sight on the Pro Day circuit for NFL scouts but it might be this year.

Commodores star linebacker Zach Cunningham has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft instead of returning to school for his senior season. The redshirt junior announced the move at Saturday’s Walter Camp Football Foundation Awards Banquet.

Cunningham did just about everything he could on the field for the team this season, becoming Vanderbilt’s first ever unanimous First Team All-American. He led the SEC in tackles with 125 total stops and finished third all-time on the school’s career list for tackles for loss despite playing just three seasons.

The 6-4, 230 pounder isn’t considered a first round pick by most pundits but fans, coaches and players across the south are well aware of what the tackling machine can do on the field and probably won’t be too broken up about seeing Cunningham move on to the next level.