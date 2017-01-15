Back for Moore: South Carolina LB Skai Moore to return in 2017

After missing the entire 2016 season due to a herniated disk in his neck, South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore will return to the field in 2017 to play for the Gamecocks. It was previously expected Moore would be back for the 2017 season, but The State has confirmed and reported that is still the plan ahead of spring football in Columbia.
Moore’s 2016 season was over well before the first kickoff of the season when Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp announce din late May updated his status. Moore had aggravated a previous herniated disk from the 2015 season during a weight room session in the spring. Muschamp said the injury was not career-threatening and said at the time was for Moore to be back in 2017. Despite being eligible to take his game to the next level, Moore deciding to return for one more season is probably the best bet all around as he will be given a chance to prove he is back and ready to contribute to any scouts who may be paying close attention.
Moore was South Carolina’s leading tackler from 2013 through 2015 and recorded 110 tackles as a junior in 2015, earning him All-SEC honors.
The 2017 season will be Moore’s final year of eligibility.
The San Diego Chargers wanted a new stadium in San Diego but were turned down, leading the franchise to make the decision to head to Los Angeles. San Diego State, who has shared residences with the Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium, also wants a new stadium, but the Aztecs lack the same kind of bargaining power and threat the Chargers do. After all, San Diego State cannot go anywhere. The good news is their demands are not nearly as taxing on the city either.
San Diego state currently has a lease with Qualcomm Stadium that expires after the 2018 season, which means the school needs to figure out if it can create a new place to call home or renew its contract for the cavernous Qualcomm Stadium for however many more years are necessary. The school has explored stadium options before, including the possibility of investing $100 million for a brand new stadium all to themselves, but there are no plans in place just yet to break ground on a stadium built just for the Aztecs.
“The big thing is finding a suitable stadium solution for the long term,” San Diego State athletics director John David Wicker said in a story published by The San Diego Union-Tribune. “That means we have to be able to generate revenue over and above what we’re doing now. We need to generate premium sales; we need to generate third-party marketing rights – those types of things that we don’t get now.”
The issues facing San Diego State are common among programs located in cities. Temple and USF, for example, play their home game sin NFL stadiums in part because the location for a football-only stadium is either not available or feasible. San Diego State looks to other midmajor football programs for inspiration where stadiums with a smaller seating capacity offer a more enjoyable experience for fans compared to dressing up (or dressing down) a stadium built in 1967 to host both baseball and football.
“That’s the only way we’re going to be successful moving forward,” Wicker said. “It’s figuring out what that’s going to look like.”
Having just played Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl gave Wicker a chance to meet with Houston officials, who have extended an invitation to him to come check out their football stadium.
“They told me they’d love to have me come out to take a look,” Wicker said. “They said they could tell me what they did right and the things they’re regretting now. There’s that road map out there.”
There is no timeline for when San Diego State will have a future stadium plan all hashed out, but there is work being done behind the scenes to address it.
Ohio State will always figure to dominate the in-state recruiting efforts within the state of Ohio, but former Buckeye assistant and new head coach of Cincinnati Luke Fickell will do all he can to recruit as well as possible from within the city of Cincinnati.
“We gotta do our best job there,” Fickell has said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Fickell has called the city “The state of Cincinnati,” which is more of a way for a coach to build up its recruiting foundation more than anything else, but it is one key recruiting region that has remarkably seemingly been ignored by Fickell’s predecessor, Tommy Tuberville.
“Tommy Tuberville never came to campus,’’ Elder High School coach Doug Ramsey said for a story by The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Twenty years I’ve been the head coach at Elder. In that time, 15 Elder guys either walked on or were on scholarship at UC. Butch Jones has been here, Brian Kelly has been here, Mark Dantonio has been here.'” Jones (Tennessee), Kelly (Notre Dame) and Dantonio (Michigan State) all thrived on that recruiting base and landed themselves more lucrative head coaching jobs as a result of their success at Cincinnati.
Tuberville instead used his experience and connections outside the state of Ohio to try and build his roster in as many ways as possible. Cincinnati’s Class of 2016 included just three players from the state of Ohio but pulled recruits from Michigan, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Alabama, California, Indiana, Pennsylvania and even Canada. Just six players in the Class of 2015 hailed from Ohio, and seven Ohio recruits were a part of Cincinnati’s Class of 2014. Tuberville’s mission was to expand Cincinnati’s recruiting base, which in theory is not a bad concept if it means building a stronger team. It does, however, leave many local high school coaches a bit frustrated knowing some talented players right under the nose of Cincinnati may have been overlooked to some degree.
Fickell is a stark contrast from the southern-based Tuberville. Fickell is an Ohio native who played for Ohio State and has coached with the Buckeyes for the bulk of his coaching career with two years at Akron. If any coach understands the recruiting landscape in Ohio, it will be Fickell.
Former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley could be heading back to the NFL. According to a report from The Sporting News, Wheatley is expected to be joining the coaching staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars under new head coach and former head coach of Syracuse Doug Marrone.
Wheatley previously worked with Marrone at Syracuse and with the Buffalo Bills before returning to his alma mater to join the coaching staff under Jim Harbaugh. Since his return to Michigan, Wheatley has been praised as a talented recruiter, perhaps one of the best in the country. His departure for the NFL, however, is not a finalized deal at this time, although it has been reported the Jaguars have shown interest.
Wheatley’s son, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., currently plays tight end for the Wolverines.
Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora will leave Waco and enter the NFL Draft this spring. Zamora confirmed the news of his decision on Twitter after human performance training company EXOS announced he was joining their NFL Combine training program.
Zamora, a redshirt sophomore, joins fellow Baylor Bear KD Cannon on leaving Baylor a year early for the NFL, which leaves new Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who has done a good job keeping his inherited roster together outside of early NFL departures, needing to replace Baylor’s top two leading wide receivers in 2017. Zamora played in 10 games and was second on the team in receiving yards (809) and touchdowns (eight) behind Cannon.
Zamora was suspended for three games during the 2016 season after video footage of him beating a dog with a belt and kicking the same dog surfaced. Zamora was forced to give up his dog to an animal-friendly home. He was charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced to 40 hours of community service for his actions. Zamora caught two first-half touchdowns in his first game back with the Bears against Oklahoma State.