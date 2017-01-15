Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora leaving for NFL Draft

Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora will leave Waco and enter the NFL Draft this spring. Zamora confirmed the news of his decision on Twitter after human performance training company EXOS announced he was joining their NFL Combine training program.
Zamora, a redshirt sophomore, joins fellow Baylor Bear KD Cannon on leaving Baylor a year early for the NFL, which leaves new Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who has done a good job keeping his inherited roster together outside of early NFL departures, needing to replace Baylor’s top two leading wide receivers in 2017. Zamora played in 10 games and was second on the team in receiving yards (809) and touchdowns (eight) behind Cannon.
Zamora was suspended for three games during the 2016 season after video footage of him beating a dog with a belt and kicking the same dog surfaced. Zamora was forced to give up his dog to an animal-friendly home. He was charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced to 40 hours of community service for his actions. Zamora caught two first-half touchdowns in his first game back with the Bears against Oklahoma State.
It’s not often that Vanderbilt is a must-stop sight on the Pro Day circuit for NFL scouts but it might be this year.
Commodores star linebacker Zach Cunningham has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft instead of returning to school for his senior season. The redshirt junior announced the move at Saturday’s Walter Camp Football Foundation Awards Banquet.
Cunningham did just about everything he could on the field for the team this season, becoming Vanderbilt’s first ever unanimous First Team All-American. He led the SEC in tackles with 125 total stops and finished third all-time on the school’s career list for tackles for loss despite playing just three seasons.
The 6-4, 230 pounder isn’t considered a first round pick by most pundits but fans, coaches and players across the south are well aware of what the tackling machine can do on the field and probably won’t be too broken up about seeing Cunningham move on to the next level.
It’s been in the works for several days but finally became official on Saturday afternoon: Justin Wilcox is the new head coach at Cal.
“It has been a dream of mine to lead a college football program and there’s no better place than here at Cal where I got my start and at a school that means so much to me,” Wilcox said in a statement. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics Mike Williams and his staff for putting their trust in me with the Cal football program. I’m looking forward to getting to know our team and hiring our staff, and we will get to work immediately recruiting student-athletes of high character who are good fits for Cal both academically and athletically. I can’t wait to get started.”
This is Wilcox’s first head coaching position but will be his second stint in Berkeley after coaching linebackers at the school from 2003-2005. He most recently spent the past season as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin but has plenty of Pac-12 experience from stops at Washington, USC and as a player at Oregon.
Just minutes after the news was officially released about Wilcox, West Virginia also announced that that former Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital was taking the same position in Morgantown. As a result, it will be interesting to see what kind of staff Wilcox puts together over the coming weeks as recruiting ramps up in the days and weeks leading up to National Signing Day.
After a magical season that culminated in a Pac-12 championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, Washington was not surprisingly hit hard by several underclassmen declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft this offseason.
Not everybody is leaving Seattle however, and the school confirmed to the Seattle Times that mammoth defensive tackle Vita Vea would be back in the fold next season for his redshirt junior year and not opt to declare for the draft.
Vea was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 but may have developed into the Huskies’ most important player on defense with his blend of size and quickness in the interior of the line. He recorded 39 tackles and five sacks last season, getting to quarterback Jalen Hurts once in the team’s Peach Bowl loss to Alabama on New Year’s Eve.
While Chris Petersen and company will have to replace several starters from last year’s stingy defense, getting Vea back for another season is a huge coup as he should be the bedrock for another run at the playoffs in 2017.
After a white-hot start, Louisville belly flopped through the end of the 2016 season. After rising as high as No. 3 in the polls, finishing seven yards shy of knocking off eventual national champion Clemson at Clemson and winning nine of their first 10 games, the Cardinals stumbled through the finish line, falling 36-10 at Houston, losing to Kentucky for the first time since 2010, then losing 29-9 to LSU in the Citrus Bowl.
The offensive line had a lot to do with that.
Despite playing in front of the most elusive quarterback in college football, Louisville finished third-to-last in college football with 47 sacks allowed and 94th in FBS with 83 tackles for loss allowed. Houston got to Lamar Jackson 11 times, Kentucky got to him three times (one off their season-high) and LSU sacked Jackson eight times, two more than their next best mark of the season.
Clearly, something needed to be done and it appears Bobby Petrino has done it.
ESPN’s Brett McMurphy reported Saturday Louisville has hired Florida’s Mike Summers to coach the offensive line. FootballScoop reports Summers will receive a co-offensive coordinator title, and existing offensive line coach Chris Klenakis will transition to tight ends. (Full disclosure: I also write for FootballScoop.)
Florida finished the 2016 campaign tied for 71st in sacks allowed and tied for 49th in tackles for loss allowed but, with Jackson returning, merely moving from “terrible” to “average” would represent massive improvement for what is otherwise an explosive offense.