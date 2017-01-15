Luke Fickell’s focus on Cincinnati recruiting will be welcome change for high school coaches

Ohio State will always figure to dominate the in-state recruiting efforts within the state of Ohio, but former Buckeye assistant and new head coach of Cincinnati Luke Fickell will do all he can to recruit as well as possible from within the city of Cincinnati.
“We gotta do our best job there,” Fickell has said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Fickell has called the city “The state of Cincinnati,” which is more of a way for a coach to build up its recruiting foundation more than anything else, but it is one key recruiting region that has remarkably seemingly been ignored by Fickell’s predecessor, Tommy Tuberville.
“Tommy Tuberville never came to campus,’’ Elder High School coach Doug Ramsey said for a story by The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Twenty years I’ve been the head coach at Elder. In that time, 15 Elder guys either walked on or were on scholarship at UC. Butch Jones has been here, Brian Kelly has been here, Mark Dantonio has been here.'” Jones (Tennessee), Kelly (Notre Dame) and Dantonio (Michigan State) all thrived on that recruiting base and landed themselves more lucrative head coaching jobs as a result of their success at Cincinnati.
Tuberville instead used his experience and connections outside the state of Ohio to try and build his roster in as many ways as possible. Cincinnati’s Class of 2016 included just three players from the state of Ohio but pulled recruits from Michigan, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Alabama, California, Indiana, Pennsylvania and even Canada. Just six players in the Class of 2015 hailed from Ohio, and seven Ohio recruits were a part of Cincinnati’s Class of 2014. Tuberville’s mission was to expand Cincinnati’s recruiting base, which in theory is not a bad concept if it means building a stronger team. It does, however, leave many local high school coaches a bit frustrated knowing some talented players right under the nose of Cincinnati may have been overlooked to some degree.
Fickell is a stark contrast from the southern-based Tuberville. Fickell is an Ohio native who played for Ohio State and has coached with the Buckeyes for the bulk of his coaching career with two years at Akron. If any coach understands the recruiting landscape in Ohio, it will be Fickell.
Former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley could be heading back to the NFL. According to a report from The Sporting News, Wheatley is expected to be joining the coaching staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars under new head coach and former head coach of Syracuse Doug Marrone.
Wheatley previously worked with Marrone at Syracuse and with the Buffalo Bills before returning to his alma mater to join the coaching staff under Jim Harbaugh. Since his return to Michigan, Wheatley has been praised as a talented recruiter, perhaps one of the best in the country. His departure for the NFL, however, is not a finalized deal at this time, although it has been reported the Jaguars have shown interest.
Wheatley’s son, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., currently plays tight end for the Wolverines.
Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora will leave Waco and enter the NFL Draft this spring. Zamora confirmed the news of his decision on Twitter after human performance training company EXOS announced he was joining their NFL Combine training program.
Zamora, a redshirt sophomore, joins fellow Baylor Bear KD Cannon on leaving Baylor a year early for the NFL, which leaves new Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who has done a good job keeping his inherited roster together outside of early NFL departures, needing to replace Baylor’s top two leading wide receivers in 2017. Zamora played in 10 games and was second on the team in receiving yards (809) and touchdowns (eight) behind Cannon.
Zamora was suspended for three games during the 2016 season after video footage of him beating a dog with a belt and kicking the same dog surfaced. Zamora was forced to give up his dog to an animal-friendly home. He was charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced to 40 hours of community service for his actions. Zamora caught two first-half touchdowns in his first game back with the Bears against Oklahoma State.
It’s not often that Vanderbilt is a must-stop sight on the Pro Day circuit for NFL scouts but it might be this year.
Commodores star linebacker Zach Cunningham has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft instead of returning to school for his senior season. The redshirt junior announced the move at Saturday’s Walter Camp Football Foundation Awards Banquet.
Cunningham did just about everything he could on the field for the team this season, becoming Vanderbilt’s first ever unanimous First Team All-American. He led the SEC in tackles with 125 total stops and finished third all-time on the school’s career list for tackles for loss despite playing just three seasons.
The 6-4, 230 pounder isn’t considered a first round pick by most pundits but fans, coaches and players across the south are well aware of what the tackling machine can do on the field and probably won’t be too broken up about seeing Cunningham move on to the next level.
It’s been in the works for several days but finally became official on Saturday afternoon: Justin Wilcox is the new head coach at Cal.
“It has been a dream of mine to lead a college football program and there’s no better place than here at Cal where I got my start and at a school that means so much to me,” Wilcox said in a statement. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics Mike Williams and his staff for putting their trust in me with the Cal football program. I’m looking forward to getting to know our team and hiring our staff, and we will get to work immediately recruiting student-athletes of high character who are good fits for Cal both academically and athletically. I can’t wait to get started.”
This is Wilcox’s first head coaching position but will be his second stint in Berkeley after coaching linebackers at the school from 2003-2005. He most recently spent the past season as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin but has plenty of Pac-12 experience from stops at Washington, USC and as a player at Oregon.
Just minutes after the news was officially released about Wilcox, West Virginia also announced that that former Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital was taking the same position in Morgantown. As a result, it will be interesting to see what kind of staff Wilcox puts together over the coming weeks as recruiting ramps up in the days and weeks leading up to National Signing Day.