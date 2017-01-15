Report: Michigan RB coach Tyrone Wheatley expected to leave for NFL’s Jaguars

Ohio State will always figure to dominate the in-state recruiting efforts within the state of Ohio, but former Buckeye assistant and new head coach of Cincinnati Luke Fickell will do all he can to recruit as well as possible from within the city of Cincinnati.

“We gotta do our best job there,” Fickell has said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Fickell has called the city “The state of Cincinnati,” which is more of a way for a coach to build up its recruiting foundation more than anything else, but it is one key recruiting region that has remarkably seemingly been ignored by Fickell’s predecessor, Tommy Tuberville.

“Tommy Tuberville never came to campus,’’ Elder High School coach Doug Ramsey said for a story by The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Twenty years I’ve been the head coach at Elder. In that time, 15 Elder guys either walked on or were on scholarship at UC. Butch Jones has been here, Brian Kelly has been here, Mark Dantonio has been here.'” Jones (Tennessee), Kelly (Notre Dame) and Dantonio (Michigan State) all thrived on that recruiting base and landed themselves more lucrative head coaching jobs as a result of their success at Cincinnati.

Tuberville instead used his experience and connections outside the state of Ohio to try and build his roster in as many ways as possible. Cincinnati’s Class of 2016 included just three players from the state of Ohio but pulled recruits from Michigan, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Alabama, California, Indiana, Pennsylvania and even Canada. Just six players in the Class of 2015 hailed from Ohio, and seven Ohio recruits were a part of Cincinnati’s Class of 2014. Tuberville’s mission was to expand Cincinnati’s recruiting base, which in theory is not a bad concept if it means building a stronger team. It does, however, leave many local high school coaches a bit frustrated knowing some talented players right under the nose of Cincinnati may have been overlooked to some degree.

Fickell is a stark contrast from the southern-based Tuberville. Fickell is an Ohio native who played for Ohio State and has coached with the Buckeyes for the bulk of his coaching career with two years at Akron. If any coach understands the recruiting landscape in Ohio, it will be Fickell.

