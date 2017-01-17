Arizona State hires former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson

Arizona State has hired former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson to coach its offensive line, the Sun Devils announced Tuesday.

Henson spent seven seasons on staff in Columbia, the last three as offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and/or tight ends coach. His offenses helped the Tigers win the 2013 and ’14 SEC East championships, but their yards per play ranks plummeted from 13th to 125th in yards per play over his three years at the helm. Missouri rebounded to rank 31st in the first year under new coordinator Josh Heupel.

He spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma State.

“Josh brings a tremendous background of winning championships at the highest levels,” says Graham. “He was the offensive coordinator at Missouri and won back-to-back SEC East Championships. He was the recruiting coordinator at LSU and was recognized as one of the nation’s top recruiters for his accomplishments there. He helped LSU win the 2008 BCS National Championship. Josh brings a wealth of knowledge of our system to our staff, in addition to being one of the finest recruiters in the country. He will blend well with Chip Lindsey and Rob Likens.”

In addition to coaching the offensive line, Henson will serve as assistant head coach and run game coordinator. Former offensive line coach Chris Thomsen left for a position at TCU earlier this week.

“I am so happy to be at Arizona State University,” Henson said in a statement. “One of the things that attracted me to ASU is that Coach Graham has a track record of winning wherever he’s been. And he has a track record of developing young men. Winning is important, but being involved in their lives is also what appeals to me. I know a lot of members of the current staff and they have great things to say about the university and about the Phoenix area. I came out here years ago as a guest of former ASU assistant football coach Johnny Barr and found it to be one of the best places in the country to live. I am very excited to get started.”

Arizona State finished 112th in rushing, 119th in yards per carry and sacks allowed, and tied for 105th in tackles for loss allowed en route to a 5-7 campaign in 2016.