Ex-Nittany Lion DT Kam Carter joins Pitt as JUCO transfer

What was once Penn State’s is not Pitt’s. Former Nittany Lion Kam Carter has announced, via Twitter, he will transfer to Pitt, where he will be eligible to play right away in 2017.

Carter will be a junior college transfer, which is why he will be eligible to play right away this upcoming college football season. Carter was dismissed by Penn State last spring for a violation of team rules. The former four-star recruit continued his football career at East Mississippi Community College for the 2016 season with the hope of returning to a FBS program this year. That will be the case after Pitt started to show some interest in him as an option earlier this month. Carter made an official visit to Pitt this weekend and did not head home before giving head coach Pat Narduzzi the good news.

The addition of Carter to the Pitt roster could pay immediate dividends this fall. With defensive tackles Tyrique Jarrett and Shakir Soto no longer in the fold, Carter has an excellent opportunity to slide right into a key role on a Pitt defense that has plenty of room for improvement in 2017.

Just as a reminder, Carter and his new teammates head to Happy Valley to face Penn State on September 9. It is the second of a four-game series between the in-state rivals.

