Newly hired David Reaves placed on administrative leave by Oregon following DUI arrest

Oregon co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. In response to the arrest, Oregon has placed Reaves on administrative leave and is already moving to terminate his contract.
According to a report from The Oregonian, Reaves was pulled over at 2:12 a.m. in Eugene. Suspected of being impaired while operating the vehicle, and following an on-scene investigation, Reaves was charged and booked into a county jail at 5:18 a.m. He was released from jail later Sunday morning. There was an adult passenger in the car.
“University of Oregon assistant football coach David Reaves was arrested last night and charged with Driving Under the Influence by members of the Eugene Police Department,” a statement from Oregon director of athletics Rob Mullens said. “Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced. The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness.”
Reaves was hired specifically to coach tight ends and take on the role of passing game coordinator while he and Mario Cristobal shared the role of offensive coordinator.
Reaves was hired by Oregon just five days ago to join the coaching staff assembled by new head coach Willie Taggart. For Taggart, this is just the latest in a bizarre sequence of events since being hired away by USF to take on the head coaching responsibility at Oregon. Taggart’s strength coach Irele Oderinde has already been suspended by the university after multiple Oregon football players were hospitalized following offseason workouts. All players that were receiving treatment have since been released from the hospital.
Louisville running back L.J. Scott has transferred to Eastern Kentucky, according to a report Sunday from Kennedy Hardman of WTVQ in Lexington, Ky.
The school has not announced Scott’s arrival, but Hardman reports Scott is already enrolled in classes at EKU.
Scott was a reserve runner in his first two seasons at Louisville and fell out of favor in Bobby Petrino‘s offense in 2016. He carried 29 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2014 and rushed 39 times for 180 yards and four scores in 2015. His numbers dipped dramatically in 2016, though, totaling only three rushes for 15 yards. Scott battled a hamstring injury during the season but saw his usage dip even before the ailment popped up.
Scott will have one year to compete for the Colonels.
Not to be confused with the Michigan State running back of the same name, Scott was a consensus 3-star recruit when he signed with the Cardinals out of Harding, Ohio, in 2014.
New Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is absolutely loving being in charge of a football program that has its own stadium to call home. The look on Rhule’s face as he walked on to Baylor’s football turf and soaked it all in after years as the head coach of Temple and having to share space in an NFL venue said it all. It did not take long for Rhule and his staff in Waco to find a way to show off the stadium and the atmosphere either, as Baylor has been lighting the stadium Baylor green for recruiting visits since Rhule’s arrival.
It has become apparent that “Baylor Lit” is Rhule’s go-to catchphrase any time he receives positive recruiting news for the program, like a player committing to the university. Coaches are not allowed to directly and publicly comment on recruits before they are enrolled, so many coaches have taken to Twitter with a brief catchphrase to let their followers know something good just happened. Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, for example, would say “Yessir!” on his Twitter account.
Because ideas are stolen all the time around college football, Houston appears to have been inspired by Baylor and is lighting their stadium red for similar purposes.
And because College Football Twitter will never let such a thing slide, the jokes have been running wild between fans of the schools.
There are some other schools I’d be curious to see duplicate this light show exhibition. Maybe Middle Tennessee could light the sky blue? Notre Dame could provide a golden shine to the sky. Syracuse plays in a dome, unfortunately, but an orange-lit sky would be cool to see. And of course, Hawaii could go with a full spectrum of the colors of the rainbow.
What I am trying to say is, lighting the sky in your team’s colors is cool and more schools should give it a try.
Helmet sticker to Reddit.
What was once Penn State’s is not Pitt’s. Former Nittany Lion Kam Carter has announced, via Twitter, he will transfer to Pitt, where he will be eligible to play right away in 2017.
Carter will be a junior college transfer, which is why he will be eligible to play right away this upcoming college football season. Carter was dismissed by Penn State last spring for a violation of team rules. The former four-star recruit continued his football career at East Mississippi Community College for the 2016 season with the hope of returning to a FBS program this year. That will be the case after Pitt started to show some interest in him as an option earlier this month. Carter made an official visit to Pitt this weekend and did not head home before giving head coach Pat Narduzzi the good news.
The addition of Carter to the Pitt roster could pay immediate dividends this fall. With defensive tackles Tyrique Jarrett and Shakir Soto no longer in the fold, Carter has an excellent opportunity to slide right into a key role on a Pitt defense that has plenty of room for improvement in 2017.
Just as a reminder, Carter and his new teammates head to Happy Valley to face Penn State on September 9. It is the second of a four-game series between the in-state rivals.
Vanderbilt fans may want to start planning ahead to budget for a trip to Hawaii. In 2022, Vanderbilt’s football season will open in Honolulu against the Rainbow Warriors in the first game of a home-and-home series.
According to FBSchedules.com, Hawaii will host Vanderbilt on August 27, 2022 in “Week Zero.” The game played before Labor Day weekend is allowed under NCAA scheduling rules. By playing a road game at Hawaii, Vanderbilt will be eligible to add a 13th game during the 2022 season under The Hawaii Exemption. With the NCAA moving toward a 14-week calendar allowing for two bye weeks, it remains to be seen how Vanderbilt will approach their scheduling.
Vanderbilt will host Hawaii in the second game of the home-and-home arrangement on September 30, 2023. The two schools have never faced each other in football.
Vanderbilt is required by the SEC to schedule at least one game each year against another power conference opponent or an approved equivalent such as BYU. Hawaii, a member of the Mountain West Conference, does not satisfy that scheduling requirement for the Commodores, but Vanderbilt already meets the scheduling requirement in 2022 and 2023 with a home-and-home series with Wake Forest of the ACC. Vanderbilt satisfies the SEC non-conference scheduling requirement every season through 2029 except for 2018. Vanderbilt still has one vacancy to fill on its 2018 schedule with games against Middle Tennessee and Tennessee State currently lined up.