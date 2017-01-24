DL Josh Moore tweets decision to transfer from Mizzou

Missouri’s defensive line grouping will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the Tigers kick spring practice off in a couple of months.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Josh Moore announced his decision to transfer from Mizzou in order to “follow other opportunities academically and athletically.” No specific reason was given for the lineman’s decision to move on from Columbia and head coach Barry Odom‘s football program.

Thank you Mizzou for the great memories, but I plan to transfer and follow other opportunities academically and athletically. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/iP69RJVDeI — Josh Moore (@JoshMoore_08) January 23, 2017

Moore was a three-star member of Mizzou’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Kansas. Listed as a tight end coming out of high school, Moore played both end and tackle along the Tigers’ defensive line the past two seasons.

After playing in 11 games as a true freshman, Moore saw his playing time cut in more than half as he took the field for just five games in 2016.