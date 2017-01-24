Oregon WRs coach was passenger along for co-OC’s DUI arrest

Oregon’s offseason from the outer edges of football hell has added yet another layer.

Early Sunday morning, Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested for, among other things, driving under the influence of intoxicants. In a statement later that day, the school confirmed that Reaves had been placed on administrative leave, the first step “to terminate his employment with cause.”

It was also reported that there was an unidentified adult male passenger in the car at the time of Reaves’ arrest. As it turns out, that individual is also a member of Willie Taggart‘s first Oregon coaching staff — wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty.

That coach’s connection to the incident apparently won’t create another hole for Taggart to fill, though, as the Eugene Register-Guard writes that “Dougherty was not charged with a crime and is not expected to face discipline from the university.”

Dougherty was hired by Taggart in late December after spending the 2016 season as an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Reaves’ arrest came less than a week after his official hiring was announced. In addition to his shared coordinating duties, the 38-year-old was also expected to be responsible for coaching tight ends as well as serving as passing-game coordinator.