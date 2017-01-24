EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 03: Cheerleaders of the Oregon Ducks enter the field before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Autzen Stadium on November 3, 2007 in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks defeated the Sun Devils 35-23. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Oregon WRs coach was passenger along for co-OC’s DUI arrest

By John TaylorJan 24, 2017, 11:22 PM EST

Oregon’s offseason from the outer edges of football hell has added yet another layer.

Early Sunday morning, Ducks co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested for, among other things, driving under the influence of intoxicants. In a statement later that day, the school confirmed that Reaves had been placed on administrative leave, the first step “to terminate his employment with cause.”

It was also reported that there was an unidentified adult male passenger in the car at the time of Reaves’ arrest.  As it turns out, that individual is also a member of Willie Taggart‘s first Oregon coaching staff — wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty.

That coach’s connection to the incident apparently won’t create another hole for Taggart to fill, though, as the Eugene Register-Guard writes that “Dougherty was not charged with a crime and is not expected to face discipline from the university.”

Dougherty was hired by Taggart in late December after spending the 2016 season as an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Reaves’ arrest came less than a week after his official hiring was announced. In addition to his shared coordinating duties, the 38-year-old was also expected to be responsible for coaching tight ends as well as serving as passing-game coordinator.

Dabo Swinney fills two holes on Clemson coaching staff

By John TaylorJan 24, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

Somewhat lost amidst Clemson’s ongoing celebration of its first national championship in more than three decades was the fact that Dabo Swinney had two holes to fill on his title-winning coaching staff.  In one fell swoop Tuesday, Swinney filled both.

Mickey Conn and Todd Bates, the school confirmed in a press release, have been hired by Swinney as part of his nine-man on-field staff.  Bates will coach the Tigers’ defensive line, while Conn, who spent 2016 as a senior defensive analyst for the Tigers and was a teammate of Swinney’s on Alabama’s 1992 national title team, will handle cornerbacks.

The two assistants will replace defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks and defensive line coach Marion Hobby, with the former retiring at season’s end and the latter leaving for the same job with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

“These are two outstanding men who are very good fits with our staff,” said Swinney. “Of course Mickey was on our staff last year and already has a strong knowledge of what we do. Todd is the same age I was (33) when I came to Clemson. He has worked our camp in recent years. I remember one of the camp days Coach (Dan) Brooks came to me and said, ‘Todd Bates is the best coach we have out here.’ I have been following his career closely.”

Bates, also an Alabama graduate, spent the past three seasons as the line coach at FCS Jacksonville.  This will be his first on-field job at the FBS level.

Prior to coming to Clemson last year, Conn had spent the previous 16 seasons as a high school head coach in Colorado.

Western Michigan to transfer ‘Row the Boat’ trademark to P.J. Fleck, per report

By Zach BarnettJan 24, 2017, 7:42 PM EST

“Row the Boat” will soon row its way from Kalamazoo to Minneapolis.

According to a report from Madison Bennett of MLive, Western Michigan will soon transfer the “Row the Boat” trademark over to its former head coach P.J. Fleck.

“It’s just a matter of negotiating the terms of the release of that intellectual property,” WMU trustee William Johnston told MLive.

Fleck introduced the phrase at his introductory press conference in December of 2012 and turned it into a program mantra. The phrase joined national consciousness this season as Fleck guided the Broncos to an undefeated regular season, a MAC championship and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. That success led him to take the head job at Minnesota earlier this month.

Fleck has stated the phrase has personal meaning to him, first spawning after he and his first wife Tracie lost infant son Colt to a heart condition.

“It comes from a very personal, personal tragedy in my life and that’s where ‘Row the Boat’ came from,” Fleck told ESPN earlier this month. “So, I really hope they do see that, and [that] they are willing to allow me to take that, but we’ll see as we move forward. I’m not sure what they’re going to do with it, but I really hope because of what it means, that I have the ability to at least purchase it, take it with me, and continue to change other people’s lives through tragedy, through adversity, in just a different area.”

Notre Dame hires Tommy Rees as quarterbacks coach

By Zach BarnettJan 24, 2017, 6:31 PM EST

Tommy Rees is back in the Notre Dame quarterbacks room. Except now he’s running the room, and he’s no longer Tommy Rees.

Notre Dame on Tuesday announced the hiring of Tom Rees as its new quarterbacks coach, three seasons after he left school as its starting quarterback.

“When I finished my playing career and graduated from Notre Dame, I wanted to do two things,” Rees said in a statement. “First, I wanted to coach, and second, at some point in my career I hoped to get an opportunity to return and do it at my alma mater. I didn’t know when or if this opportunity might present itself, but I’m so grateful and honored that it did. I’m ready to get things rolling with this great staff and group of student-athletes.”

After starting the entirety of the 2011 and ’13 seasons and playing off-and-on in ’10 and ’12, Rees left school ranking third in Irish history with 7,670 passing yards, second with 61 touchdown passes, and seventh all-time with 23 victories against eight losses.  He was named Notre Dame’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2013.

“I’m very excited to have Tom join our staff,” head coach Brian Kelly added. “He possesses an understanding of the game, and most importantly the quarterback position, that’s unique. He’s a true student of the game and great communicator that will offer immediate dividends toward guiding our quarterback room.

“As a former quarterback at Notre Dame, Tom also has a rare ability to truly relate with the quarterbacks on our roster. He’s literally sat in their seat, dealt with the ups and downs, faced the criticism, deflected the praise, and all that comes with playing the position at Notre Dame. He can genuinely mentor them — not only on the football field, but in the classroom and the community as well.”

Rees jumped into coaching as a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015, then spent last season as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh becomes first coach to pay three assistants $1 million

By Zach BarnettJan 24, 2017, 4:38 PM EST

According to the USA Today coaching salary database, a dozen assistant coaches took home at least $1 million in 2016.

That number will rise to at least 15 in 2017, and three of the coaches will wear maize and blue.

Michigan released contract information Tuesday that shows offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, defensive coordinator Don Brown and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton will each take home $1 million in 2017. This comes on the heels of Jim Harbaugh taking home an industry-leading $9 million himself in 2016.

In another move that will not go unnoticed within the industry, Harbaugh has also handed lengthy contracts to each assistant. Drevno and Brown each inked 5-year deals, and Hamilton a 4-year one.

Brown’s deal stays at a flat $1 million through the first four years before jumping to $1.4 million in Year 5, with $1.4 million in retention bonuses built in. Hamilton will make $1.25 million in the final year of his contract, with $700,000 waiting after the second and third seasons. Drevno will make $1 million with no retention bonuses, but he has netted a $150,000 signing bonus.

Contract details oncoming:

The Wolverines are 20-6 in the first two seasons of the Harbaugh era.